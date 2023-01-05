Suzuki Confirms Two Teams Under HEP Motorsports Umbrella

The HEP Motorsports squad made huge headlines in the off-season by grabbing Ken Roczen and putting him back on Suzukis. The team will now flaunt two different title sponsors racing out of two different semis. Roczen and the new 250 squad (with Dilan Schwartz and Marshal Weltin) will race under the Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki banner. The 450 riders Kyle Chisholm, Shane McElrath, and Brandon Hartranft will race under the Twisted Tea presented by Progressive banner.

Why? Without a drink sponsor on Roczen's bike or truck, Ken gets to keep his long-running Red Bull sponsorship. Also, Twisted Tea is an over-age-21 beverage, which mis hard to market with 250 riders who are often very young. So Roczen and the 250 squad just have the Progressive logos.

The following press release is from Suzuki:

Suzuki Supercross Riders Set for 2023

BREA, CA — Suzuki Motor USA, LLC is pleased to announce its continuation with HEP Motorsports for the 2023 season. Suzuki will support two squads under the HEP Motorsports umbrella: Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki and Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance.

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki will include Ken Roczen (94) on the Suzuki RM-Z450, while riding the RM-Z250 will be Dilan Schwartz (85), and Marshal Weltin (50).

Roczen, who has a strong affiliation with the brand and won his most recent AMA championship with Suzuki, will be reunited with the RM-Z450, and bring his exciting style, determination, and grit back to the RM Army. Schwartz is back on a Suzuki for 2023 after a rollercoaster season in 2022. After impressive performances aboard the RM-Z450 at the beginning of last year’s motocross season, Weltin joins the RM Army full-time and is looking to build on his momentum.