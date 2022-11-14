Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

November 14, 2022 9:00am
by:

Main image courtesy of Christophe Desmet

Paris Supercross

King of Paris

Ken Roczen is named the King of Paris in 2022.

Ken Roczen (Honda)
Ken Roczen (Honda) Christophe Desmet

Prince of Paris

Math Moss is named the Prince of Paris in 2022.

Matt Moss (Kawasaki)
Matt Moss (Kawasaki) Christophe Desmet

General Tire Arenacross Outlaws

Round 3 (of 16) — Southern Illinois Center — Du Quoin, Illinois

250 Pro

450 Pro

Round 4 (of 16) — Southern Illinois Center — Du Quoin, Illinois

250 Pro

450 Pro

Other Championship Standings

AMA EnduroCross

Through Round 5 (of 6)

Pro Championship Standings

Note: Taddy Blazusuak received a two-position penalty following the third round.

Fox Australian Supercross Championship

Through Round 2 (of 4)

Championship Standings

SX1

SX2

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim Gajser (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Tom Vialle (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
Team USA (Tomac, Cooper, & Sexton)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Justin Cooper (Yamaha)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Caden Braswell (GasGas)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
All 2022 ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna)GNCCXC1
Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki)GNCCXC2
Brody Johnson (Husqvarna)GNCCXC3
Rachael Archer (Yamaha)GNCCWXC
Ken Roczen (Honda)FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
Shane McElrath (Yamaha)FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
Marvin Musquin (KTM)Red Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
Carson Brown (KTM)Red Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
Aaron Tanti (Yamaha)Penrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
Wilson Todd (Honda)Penrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
Kayden Minear (KTM)Penrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Mitchell Harrison (GasGas)Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Mitchell Harrison (GasGas)Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
Mitchell Harrison (GasGas)Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
Ken Roczen (Honda)Paris SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
Matt Moss (Kawasaki)Paris SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

Grant Baylor (GasGas)		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Benjamin Nelko (Honda)Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
Dante Oliveira (KTM)WORCSPro 450 MC
Mateo Oliveira (KTM)WORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)FIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Jared Mees (Indian)American Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Jesse A. Janisch (Harley-Davidson)American Flat TrackAFT Singles
Kody Kopp (KTM)American Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
