Main image courtesy of Christophe Desmet
Paris Supercross
King of Paris
Ken Roczen is named the King of Paris in 2022.
Prince of Paris
Math Moss is named the Prince of Paris in 2022.
General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
Round 3 (of 16) — Southern Illinois Center — Du Quoin, Illinois
250 Pro
450 Pro
Round 4 (of 16) — Southern Illinois Center — Du Quoin, Illinois
250 Pro
450 Pro
Other Championship Standings
AMA EnduroCross
Through Round 5 (of 6)
Pro Championship Standings
Note: Taddy Blazusuak received a two-position penalty following the third round.
Fox Australian Supercross Championship
Through Round 2 (of 4)
Championship Standings
SX1
SX2
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Team USA (Tomac, Cooper, & Sexton)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Caden Braswell (GasGas)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|All 2022 Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC1
|Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki)
|GNCC
|XC2
|Brody Johnson (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC3
|Rachael Archer (Yamaha)
|GNCC
|WXC
|Ken Roczen (Honda)
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|Shane McElrath (Yamaha)
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|Marvin Musquin (KTM)
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|Carson Brown (KTM)
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|Aaron Tanti (Yamaha)
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|Wilson Todd (Honda)
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|Kayden Minear (KTM)
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Mitchell Harrison (GasGas)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Mitchell Harrison (GasGas)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Mitchell Harrison (GasGas)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Ken Roczen (Honda)
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|Matt Moss (Kawasaki)
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
Grant Baylor (GasGas)
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Benjamin Nelko (Honda)
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|Dante Oliveira (KTM)
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|Mateo Oliveira (KTM)
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Jared Mees (Indian)
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Jesse A. Janisch (Harley-Davidson)
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|Kody Kopp (KTM)
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins