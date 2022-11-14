Ken Roczen has been busy on two fronts lately. First, he's racing all over the place, from winning the new FIM World Supercross Championship to racing a two-stroke at Red Bull Straight Rhythm, and now he's toppled Eli Tomac to win King of Paris in France over the weekend.
That's actually the simple stuff! Ken is also a free agent for 2023 after he and Honda HRC parted ways. So he's been testing a variety of bikes for a variety of teams, hoping to put together a deal for Anaheim and beyond. After Paris, he left hints that things might just be working out: the Honda Genuine team he has been racing for internationally (known as Firepower Honda when it races in America) might) just might be his best option.
He discussed all of this with Steve Matthes after the win in Paris.
Racer X: You’ve won a lot of races. This one seemed like you were extra happy to win this one?
And catch him and pass him.
These were big. These were legit whoops.
Is there a chance that you would ride a Honda for Yarrive if it worked out?
You would do it?
I know Eric and Xavier [race organizers] have been trying to get you to this race forever. You’re a German kid, not far from Paris. Does it mean something to win Paris Supercross? You’ve never done it before. This is an iconic race. All the greats have done it, and now you’re on that list.
I’m impressed with your pass on the second main. You were off the bike after the second turn. Your leg was off. You were flying through the air. You got your leg on, and you still pivoted underneath him. That was pretty impressive.
So, we got a few more things to decide and then we’ll figure out what Ken Roczen is doing. The world will figure out what Ken Roczen is doing for 2023!
