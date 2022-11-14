Ken Roczen has been busy on two fronts lately. First, he's racing all over the place, from winning the new FIM World Supercross Championship to racing a two-stroke at Red Bull Straight Rhythm, and now he's toppled Eli Tomac to win King of Paris in France over the weekend.

That's actually the simple stuff! Ken is also a free agent for 2023 after he and Honda HRC parted ways. So he's been testing a variety of bikes for a variety of teams, hoping to put together a deal for Anaheim and beyond. After Paris, he left hints that things might just be working out: the Honda Genuine team he has been racing for internationally (known as Firepower Honda when it races in America) might) just might be his best option.

He discussed all of this with Steve Matthes after the win in Paris.

Racer X: You’ve won a lot of races. This one seemed like you were extra happy to win this one?

Ken Roczen: That was a big win for me. It really was. I feel like you could see that it wasn’t an accident, because I feel like both days I was really good and I was starting to make a push for it yesterday. I was being put under pressure going into the last one, because I had to win it to be able to become King of Paris. But, it was cool. Eli has won everything this year, and it was just nice for me to see that I can put up a fight, especially after the year that I’ve had.

And catch him and pass him.

It didn’t get handed to me, by any means. So, words can’t describe how happy I was with how this was going. It shows me as well that the level where I’m at is maybe not so bad right now. I still have a few weeks to go. I just want to stay calm. I’ve kind of structured my training the way I want to. With this racing thing and going so much overseas, it’s been really tough. Also actually a couple days ago, you can hear in my voice. I started getting a bit of a cold. Yesterday after all the racing, I definitely had the energy for one night, but kind of a little bit of a rush this morning to get back in here. I was a little bit worried because I wasn’t sleeping that well and I was a little tired, but I pushed through. It shows me that I’ve got it. Not even just for me, for Payton [mechanic]. I asked him and he didn’t even hesitate to come here. Yarrive [Konsky, team owner] and the team even, I had two and a half days of testing with these guys and they go above and beyond. We haven’t touched the bike. I couldn’t make it through the whoops last year and I’m hauling ass in the whoops right now.