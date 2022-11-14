Results Archive
EnduroCross
Boise
Articles
Upcoming
EnduroCross
Reno
Sat Nov 19
Articles
Full Schedule
The Conversation: Kenny, King of Paris

The Conversation Kenny, King of Paris

November 14, 2022 9:35am
by:

Ken Roczen has been busy on two fronts lately. First, he's racing all over the place, from winning the new FIM World Supercross Championship to racing a two-stroke at Red Bull Straight Rhythm, and now he's toppled Eli Tomac to win King of Paris in France over the weekend.

That's actually the simple stuff! Ken is also a free agent for 2023 after he and Honda HRC parted ways. So he's been testing a variety of bikes for a variety of teams, hoping to put together a deal for Anaheim and beyond.  After Paris, he left hints that things might just be working out: the Honda Genuine team he has been racing for internationally (known as Firepower Honda when it races in America) might) just might be his best option. 

He discussed all of this with Steve Matthes after the win in Paris.

Racer X: You’ve won a lot of races. This one seemed like you were extra happy to win this one? 
Ken Roczen: That was a big win for me. It really was. I feel like you could see that it wasn’t an accident, because I feel like both days I was really good and I was starting to make a push for it yesterday. I was being put under pressure going into the last one, because I had to win it to be able to become King of Paris. But, it was cool. Eli has won everything this year, and it was just nice for me to see that I can put up a fight, especially after the year that I’ve had.

And catch him and pass him.
It didn’t get handed to me, by any means. So, words can’t describe how happy I was with how this was going. It shows me as well that the level where I’m at is maybe not so bad right now. I still have a few weeks to go. I just want to stay calm. I’ve kind of structured my training the way I want to. With this racing thing and going so much overseas, it’s been really tough. Also actually a couple days ago, you can hear in my voice. I started getting a bit of a cold. Yesterday after all the racing, I definitely had the energy for one night, but kind of a little bit of a rush this morning to get back in here. I was a little bit worried because I wasn’t sleeping that well and I was a little tired, but I pushed through. It shows me that I’ve got it. Not even just for me, for Payton [mechanic]. I asked him and he didn’t even hesitate to come here. Yarrive [Konsky, team owner] and the team even, I had two and a half days of testing with these guys and they go above and beyond. We haven’t touched the bike. I couldn’t make it through the whoops last year and I’m hauling ass in the whoops right now.

Roczen denied Eli Tomac (left) from being able to say he won every major title and one-off race he competed in this year.
Roczen denied Eli Tomac (left) from being able to say he won every major title and one-off race he competed in this year. Supercross Paris

These were big. These were legit whoops.
These were no joke. They were tacky and beat up. Honestly, because the whoops at the WSX were really small and I was fast in them, but yesterday when I started on these whoops I was a little hesitant because I didn’t know how this was going to react. But, these guys did such a phenomenal job. The cool thing with Yarrive, he lives and loves the sport. To have somebody behind me like that, they’ll go above and beyond. They’ll give me whatever I need and we can do whatever the hell we want. So, this is a big contender as well, team-wise. I feel really comfortable with the team, and especially I know what I’ve got with them. I’ve done these three races with them. I’m just super happy. I’m happy to be able to deliver that to them. Marty [Davalos, team manager] messaged me and I told him I’m going to kick some ass this weekend. He said, “I know you will.” Luckily I could deliver.

Is there a chance that you would ride a Honda for Yarrive if it worked out?
One hundred percent. That’s what I mean, this is a big contender.

You would do it?
I would, hundred percent. I’m happy with them. I just enjoy being around the team. Everybody wants to be there. They have gone above and beyond. So, it’s worth a lot. Let’s put it that way. But the position that I was in, I kind of wanted to wander off maybe, but I can see that I can win. It might not be perfect. I never asked for a perfect bike, but I need something that I can handle. This was huge for me. So, my wheels are going to be spinning here in the next week. That’s the cool part about it, though. I embrace the situation. I really do.

I know Eric and Xavier [race organizers] have been trying to get you to this race forever. You’re a German kid, not far from Paris. Does it mean something to win Paris Supercross? You’ve never done it before. This is an iconic race. All the greats have done it, and now you’re on that list.
Absolutely. That’s exactly what makes this race so huge. This has been talked about for so many years. It’s kind of one of these one-off races that everybody knows, anywhere in the world, really. Especially the riders that were here, it was no joke. It was phenomenal. That’s what I mean. I’m kind of speechless because I kind of didn’t expect it. I wanted to give it a good run, but how many times has it been there for me to grab but I couldn’t? But I made it happen. Eli has won everything this year, and I was finally able to somewhat put a stop on it. It shows me as well that I still have something to win.

Will Roczen be racing for this same Honda team in the U.S. for 2023? The squad, owned and operated by Australian Yarrive Konsky, competes in the U.S. under the name Firepower Honda.
Will Roczen be racing for this same Honda team in the U.S. for 2023? The squad, owned and operated by Australian Yarrive Konsky, competes in the U.S. under the name Firepower Honda. Christophe Desmet

I’m impressed with your pass on the second main. You were off the bike after the second turn. Your leg was off. You were flying through the air. You got your leg on, and you still pivoted underneath him. That was pretty impressive.
We got so close over the quad, too. When you’re on a track like this and we’re as fast as we’re going, you have to make aggressive passes. I don’t think I touched him, but I had to pull a move and I had to take the opportunity to do it. But then also, afterwards he knows. He’s pushing, so it’s not like I can let off. The way I won was actually the best way you can possibly win. It’s been a long time since I’ve won a race where I had a bit of a breather and I could kind of cruise to the finish. This was like all out until the end. I know this is only 6-1, 8-1, and 12-1, [minutes] but these races are tough.

So, we got a few more things to decide and then we’ll figure out what Ken Roczen is doing. The world will figure out what Ken Roczen is doing for 2023!
It’s not so much for… I mean, money talks, right? But I’m done having headaches. I really am. I want to be happy. When I’m happy I’m going good. I’ve been really happy with those guys. This next week or two is going to be very interesting.

Main Image: Supercross Paris

Read Now
January 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now