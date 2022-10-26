Leum Oehlhof, Noah Viney Announce New Amateur Motocross Deals

Noah Viney has officially signed with SLAM LIFE Racing (SLR) Honda. Viney has been racing aboard a SLR Honda-backed machine for the last year with his own sponsors but has now joined the SLAM LIFE RACING Honda Monster Energy/Sketchers/Fly Racing-backed team. After competing on a supermini in 2021, Viney jumped straight to a 250F for 2022. Former pro rider Ryan Hughes has been training Viney lately.

Viney finished 35-39 officially at the Fox Raceway 1 National in May in his pro debut, which was hindered by an injured shoulder early in the first moto of the season. He then returned to the amateur scene, finishing 16-27-17 for 18th overall in the 250 Pro Sport. At the Fox Raceway 2 National MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, Viney finished 1-1 for first overall.

Viney and Parker Ross (fresh off a Kawasaki) will compete in the Supercross Futures program of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the other big amateur nationals. The team has announced Viney and Ross will also compete in several off-road races as the 2022 season winds down.