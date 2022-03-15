Main image by Blake Keith/vurbmoto

Last week, the James Stewart Freestone Spring Championship took place at Freestone Raceway National Track in Wortham, Texas. This is one of the biggest amateur races of the year and often the first look at all the top talent and teams in action against each other. How do you sort through it all? The vurbmoto crew was on hand and provided some insight into the action.

Hymas, Ryder D Star in Pro Sport

Open Pro Sport

1 Ryder DiFrancesco 1-1-4

2 Benjamin Garib 4-2-2

3 Gage Linville 5-3-1

With Chance Hymas crashing in both the second and third motos (he did not finish moto three) this class was all set up for Ryder DiFrancesco to sweep. He won the opening two motos and with Hymas out, the third looked to be his as well.

Well, Ryder D made it hard on himself. He went down early in the final moto and was basically dead last! Gage Linville would take the win, but Benjamin Garib was in line for the championship with Ryder D way, way back. But Ryder dug super deep and came all the way back from last to fourth (!!!) to claim the championship.

250 A Pro Sport

1 Chance Hymas 1-1-3

2 Matt LeBlanc 7-4-1

3 Chandler Baker 3-6-5

Hymas and Ryder D would battle hard in this class as well, but this time, it was Ryder D making the mistake, as he crashed hard in the second moto and finished 11th, ending his championship hopes.

Hymas won the opening two motos and finished third to take the championship. After a rough couple years due to injury, it was good to see Matt LeBlanc (Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha) take a win in the third moto.

WATCH: