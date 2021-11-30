Racer X Films: 2022 Kawasaki KX112 and KX85 Bike Intro

November 30, 2021 2:55pm | by: , &

Kawasaki knows how to do mini motocross machines, but in 2022 they upped the ante with a KX112cc Supermini as well as updates to their KX85. Keefer wrangles a couple young moto groms (Grayson Townsend and Leum Oehlhof) and grabs their thoughts out on the mic to see how each Team Green machine feels on the track.

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

2022 Kawasaki KX112 and KX85

  • 2022 Kawasaki KX112 and KX85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX85 and KX112 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX85 and KX112 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX112 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX112 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX112 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX85 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Kawasaki KX85 Spencer Owens
The 2022 Kawasaki KX112 and KX85 in Action

  • Leum Oehlhof and Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Simon CudbyKris KeeferSpencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Simon CudbyKris KeeferSpencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Grayson Townsend Spencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof Spencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof Spencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof Spencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof Simon CudbyKris KeeferSpencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof Spencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof Spencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof Spencer Owens

