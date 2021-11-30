Kawasaki knows how to do mini motocross machines, but in 2022 they upped the ante with a KX112cc Supermini as well as updates to their KX85. Keefer wrangles a couple young moto groms (Grayson Townsend and Leum Oehlhof) and grabs their thoughts out on the mic to see how each Team Green machine feels on the track.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2022 Kawasaki KX112 and KX85