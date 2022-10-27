Next Big Things? Belgian Coenen Brothers Land Factory MX2 Rides for 2023
The twin Coenen brothers (Lucas and Sacha) from Belgium are expected to be the next top set of brothers in the sport. In his first year of racing the EMX250 Championship, Lucas picked up three overall wins en route to second overall in the championship at just 15 years old. Sacha finished with a season-best of sixth overall en route to 20th in the EMX250 standings. Both brothers tested the waters in the MX2 class of the MXGP of Czech Republic, Lucas finishing 21st overall, Sacha finishing 34th overall.
The twin brothers will turn 16 in early November and then will make their full-time debut with their new respective teams: Lucas on the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team and Sacha Coenen on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. Below are the press releases from Husqvarna and KTM.
Lucas Coenen
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Complete 2023 Team By Signing Lucas Coenen
Lucas Coenen Set to Make His MX2 Debut With Husqvarna's Factory Team.
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing are excited to announce that Lucas Coenen has joined the squad ahead of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Coenen, who hails from Belgium, is set to compete in the MX2 class aboard the proven FC 250.
Coenen is one of the brightest talents to emerge from Europe in some time. Racing in the EMX250 class at fifteen years of age, he won seven of the final eight motos and secured second in the final classification. It was an impressive term aboard his FC 250 and such potential will be nurtured under the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing awning.
With Lucas Coenen added to their line-up, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will run a rather exciting trio in the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Kay De Wolf and Roan Van De Moosdijk will enter the new term, which begins with the Grand Prix of Patagonia-Argentina on March 12, with title aspirations.
Lucas Coenen:
"I am really excited to join Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing for the 2023 season! To start my MX2 career with a brand as prestigious as Husqvarna is an honour and I cannot wait to see what I can do on my FC 250."
Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager):
"Adding Lucas Coenen to Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing is exciting for all of us; he was so impressive in the EMX250 class earlier this year and already on a Husqvarna. I'm very proud of the Husqvarna brand, and it makes a lot of sense to continue writing this story together! 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for the team. Kay and Roan are extremely motivated to put the unlucky 2022 season behind them and have set their sights on 2023. We are counting down to round one!"
Sacha Coenen
The following press release is from KTM:
Sacha Coenen To Make Full-Time MX2 Debut With Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Promising Belgian starlet Sacha Coenen will be Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s third rider in the 2023 FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship after confirming a multi-year KTM deal.
The soon-to-be sixteen-year-old (on November 9th) will join Andrea Adamo and Liam Everts on the works KTM 250 SX-Fs for next season since impressing with his natural speed and dedicated attitude in European Championship competition during 2022.
Coenen, and his twin brother Lucas, will enter MXGP for the first time next year. He has been recruited by the orange crew and will use 2023 to develop his skills, racecraft and physique at the highest level. Sacha will link with countryman and former multi world champion Joel Smets to oversee his development. Smets guided double MX2 #1 Tom Vialle from EMX aspirant to two titles in just four seasons between 2019 and 2022.
Coenen will also be able to count on the experience of new Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Tony Cairoli as the squad will now field a four-rider roster. Jeffrey Herlings will be the sole entrant in the MXGP class with the KTM 450 SX-F.
KTM’s freshest star was a moto winner in the 2021 EMX125 series and grabbed points in EMX250 outings in 2022 while still waiting for his fifteenth birthday. He could eventually follow Herlings, Jorge Prado and Vialle as full-time Grand Prix debutants with Red Bull KTM that went on to claim the gold number plate.
Sacha Coenen:
“This a dream come true for me! I’m so happy to be joining Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. I have been riding the stock 2023 KTM 250 SX-F and love it so far and really like the power. I’m looking forward to working with Joel because I’m sure he can bring some things to my program that I don’t have. I know I have a lot to learn but I want to have fun and do as well as I can.”
Joel Smets, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Trainer:
“It is almost insane how much energy and motivation Sacha has, and, at the moment, he is the smaller of the twins! I don’t think I have ever seen so much determination and dedication for someone who is still so young. He still needs to grow physically and professionally and we need to work on the balance between his desire and his abilities. It will be a big challenge to guide all that energy…but we are really looking forward to it.”