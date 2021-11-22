Results Archive
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Bike Intro

November 22, 2021 12:00pm | by: , &

Yamaha is still developing their two-stroke line and the 2022 Yamaha YZ125 is living proof that two-stroke development is alive and well within Yamaha Motor Corporation. Let Kris Keefer as well as Leum Oehlhof and Aden Keefer give you three different perspectives of Yamaha's new two-stroke tiddler. Is it good for vet racers? Should you sell your old YZ125? Is this the right bike for an 85cc graduate? Watch this video and find out!

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

Related: Yamaha Introduces a New YZ125 for 2022

2022 Yamaha YZ125

  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Spencer Owens

Recommended Reading

The 2022 Yamaha YZ125 in Action

  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Spencer Owens
  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Spencer Owens
  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Spencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Spencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Spencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Spencer Owens
  • Leum Oehlhof in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Spencer Owens
  • Ryan Villopoto in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Spencer Owens
  • Ryan Villopoto in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Spencer Owens

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
January 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now