Racer X Films: 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Bike Intro
November 22, 2021 12:00pm | by: Simon Cudby , Kris Keefer & Spencer Owens
Yamaha is still developing their two-stroke line and the 2022 Yamaha YZ125 is living proof that two-stroke development is alive and well within Yamaha Motor Corporation. Let Kris Keefer as well as Leum Oehlhof and Aden Keefer give you three different perspectives of Yamaha's new two-stroke tiddler. Is it good for vet racers? Should you sell your old YZ125? Is this the right bike for an 85cc graduate? Watch this video and find out!
Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby
2022 Yamaha YZ125
2022 Yamaha YZ125
The 2022 Yamaha YZ125 in Action
Aden Keefer in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Leum Oehlhof in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125. Ryan Villopoto in action on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125.