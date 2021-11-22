Yamaha is still developing their two-stroke line and the 2022 Yamaha YZ125 is living proof that two-stroke development is alive and well within Yamaha Motor Corporation. Let Kris Keefer as well as Leum Oehlhof and Aden Keefer give you three different perspectives of Yamaha's new two-stroke tiddler. Is it good for vet racers? Should you sell your old YZ125? Is this the right bike for an 85cc graduate? Watch this video and find out!

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

