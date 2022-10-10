It’s the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations one weekend, then back to supercross on another for Eli Tomac, but with the same result: victory. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider is capping an already-legendary 2022 season with more wins, and he’ll try to add the Paris Supercross to that collection later this year.

For now, Eli can be happy with the victory in the first round of the new FIM World Supercross Championship, held in Cardiff, Wales, where he swept all three races in the three-race format on Saturday. Tomac is not eligible for the FIM World Championship, because he was a wild card entry in Wales, and not part of one of the official teams in the series. Wild card riders can only race one event per season, so he won’t be attending the second and final WSX race in Australia. However, he does have the Paris Supercross on his list. For Eli, there’s no end to the winning!

Steve Matthes talked to him after the race.

Racer X: None of these are easy, let’s be honest, but this one, it seemed like you were in control the whole time.

Eli Tomac: Yes, but I feel like the momentum totally changed when Kenny [Roczen] crashed in the first one. Because he beat me in the heat race and the SuperPole. But it was like, once I won moto 1 and got in front of him in that one, I was able to control the rest of the races. One of them, I had to pass him in the second turn there, and I had to make another one or two passes in that race, too. But overall it was solid, and it was a technical track, a slick track, so there were mistakes to be made. I almost tossed it down there in moto three.

I didn’t see any sketchiness from you. I thought you were riding within the track. You didn’t quad out there. That’s what I mean when I say it wasn’t easy, but it looked like you were in control.

Yeah, that’s a good way to say it. I was in control, I didn’t get too rowdy, I wasn’t taking massive massive risks.