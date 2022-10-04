Ground Breaks On New Can-Am Electric Motorcycles Facility in Mexico

As DJ Khaled famously said: “Another one!” Can-Am Motorcycles has confirmed the company’s start on construction for a manufacturing plant in Querétaro, Mexico, for two-wheel electric motorcycle models. The company’s first two electric models—the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse—are set to start production in March 2024, with shipping to consumers expected to take place in the summer of 2024. The Can-Am Origin is a street bike model, compared to the Can-Am Pulse, which is more of a dual sport model machine.

On top of creating another electric motorcycle for consumers to enjoy, the release from Can-Am states this new manufacturing plant is expected to generate 500 new jobs initially.

The following press release is from Can-Am:

BRP Breaks Ground On New Can-Am Electric Motorcycles Plant In Querétaro

Querétaro, Mexico — BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) confirms the start of construction of its first EV manufacturing plant and a major milestone in the Company’s electric journey. Today marks the groundbreaking ceremony of the Can-Am electric two-wheel motorcycle production facility in Querétaro, Mexico, which will be adjacent to the current BRP campus in the city. Production of the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse, the Company’s first two electric motorcycle models unveiled at the recent Club BRP, is set to begin in March 2024, with expected deliveries to consumers during summer 2024.

“We have set out to reclaim our motorcycle heritage with the launch of a lineup of electric 2-wheel motorcycles, and we are gearing up to execute on our plan,” said Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports Group at BRP. “We are excited to begin the construction of this new state-of-the-art EV manufacturing facility in Querétaro, Mexico, on the same campus where we are already producing our Sea-Doo personal watercraft and ROTAX engines. We look forward to producing the first electric Can-Am motorcycles for a new generation of enthusiasts.”