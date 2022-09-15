Pipes Motorsports Group Announces 3 Riders for FIM WSX
The following press release is from SX Global:
Pipes Motorsports Group Announces FIM World Supercross Championship Lineup – Brandon Hartranft, Dilan Schwartz, and Marshal Weltin
Supercross and Motocross Rider Brandon Hartranft Compete In WSX (450cc) Class
Dynamic Professional Supercross and Motocross Rider Marshal Weltin and Young Up-And-Comer Dilan Schwartz to Compete in SX2 (250cc) Class
MADERA, Calif. – Pipes Motorsports Group, led by former supercross and motocross rider Dustin Pipes, today announced its complete rider lineup for the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The lineup features professional supercross and motocross rider, Brandon Hartranft racing in the WSX (450cc) class. Competing in the SX2 (250cc) Class is professional supercross and motocross rider Marshal Weltin and young, hungry rider, Dilan Schwartz who both set their sights on winning a World Championship for Pipes Motorsports Group.
In the WSX Class is well-respected and experienced 450cc rider, Brandon Hartranft. Riding out of Brick, New Jersey, Hartranft has several podium finishes in the 450cc class, finishing in the top 8 of the American Supercross series in 2022. Hartranft provides Pipes Motorsports Group a solid combination of 450cc riders competing for the title of FIM-sanctioned World Champion.
“With our team officially set for the FIM World Supercross Championship’s pilot season, we’re excited to see how we stack up against the other teams and some of the best riders in the world. We believe we have a great chance to win a World Championship,” said Pipes. “The WSX has done an amazing job putting this pilot season together and allowing the teams and riders to showcase their skills and talent on a global stage. The first Grand Prix is right around the corner and we’re ready to compete and podium in both the 250cc and 450cc classes with our talented riders.”
Pipes Motorsports Group’s SX2 Class is led by Michigan-native, Marshal Weltin who has had a strong showing in the American Motocross series competing in six of eight main event races. Although Weltin is racing in the SX2 class for Pipes, his experience and knowledge gathered from running in both the 250cc and 450cc class in the states will be a valuable asset to the team in this pilot season.
The team’s final rider is up-and-comer Dilan Schwartz who turned professional in 2020. Young and fearless, California-native Schwartz has already showcased talent in the 250cc Class with five top 10 finishes in American Supercross and Motocross Series’. His youthful exuberance combined with Weltin, and Hartranft provide Pipes Motorsports Group a formidable quartet of riders competing for a FIM World Supercross Championship.
The FIM World Supercross Championship will host the British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday October 8th. Tickets to the first round of the 2022 pilot season are now on sale, and can be found HERE. The FIM World Supercross Championship 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.