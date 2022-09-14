Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Cody Richelderfer Named FactoryONE Sherco Team Manager

September 14, 2022 1:20pm | by:
Cody Richelderfer Named FactoryONE Sherco Team Manager

The following press release is from FactoryONE Sherco:

San Antonio, TX –  FactoryONE Sherco announced today that Cody Webb's technician Cody Richelderfer, (Rich-L-der-fur) has been elevated to FactoryONE Sherco Team Manager. He will be responsible for the day to day operation of the competition department. FactoryONE Sherco currently races in the AMA Hard Enduro series, AMA EnduroCross, FIM SuperEnduro and NATC AMA Grand National Trials Championship.

"We are so thankful to have Cody R on our team," Said President Ron Sallman. "Cody has an engineers mind and developed key assets to make our competition department successful," Continued Sallman. "He (Richelderfer) has earned this promotion and will manage the race team operation beginning this weekend at round 1 of EnduroCross."

Cody1, as he is affectionately known, (Cody Webb is Cody2 based on his race number) has had a long and distinguished career in off-road racing. He graduated top of his class from the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and has many other continuing education certifications. He has wrenched for championship riders across several different off-road disciplines and for Team USA at multiple ISDE competitions. He also has dealership experience as he previously owned AC Powersports in La Grande, OR.

About FactoryONE Sherco

FactoryONE Sherco is a multi-time United States AMA championship observed trials team and multi-discipline Championship enduro team led by some of the top riders in the business. The Enduro team is led By Cody Webb who is a multi-time champion that competes in Extreme Off-Road, EnduroCross and FIM SuperEnduro. He is also the 2010 AMA Mototrials Champion. The Trials team is led by 13x AMA Champion Pat Smage (Smah-gee) on the men’s side; and 6x AMA Champion Louise Forsley (fours-lee) on the Women’s side. The trials team consists of four professional riders and two development riders.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now