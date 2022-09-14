32nd Big Dave Vet Homecoming Takes Place This Weekend At High Point Raceway
Our friends at Lojak’s Cycle Sales invite you to come out and join our extended racing family on this special weekend as we celebrate our motocross heritage and the memory of “Big Dave” Coombs (1941-1998) with all of our friends – old and new. This event offers two days of unique racing and a wide selection of vet classes for all skill levels, as well as support classes for our younger racers. Spend Saturday night bench racing over adult beverages. This is a laid-back event that is sure to bring back cool memories.
Pre-Register for Saturday and Sunday Racing at High Point Raceway
Saturday features GP-style Moto-X Country Racing. The Moto-X Country racing is a hybrid event combining elements of off-road racing and motocross into one unique competition. Taking place over a roughly three-mile course, racers will encounter woods sections intermittently separated by big European-style grass track sections. There are classes for all ages and skill levels, and you don’t even have to be a “Vet” rider to participate! All classes will race (2) 30-minute motos on this hybrid course. Be sure to check out the Race Order before registering to see which classes run together.
Charlie Heard returns with his BBQ Dinner for $10 per ticket. The BBQ Dinner will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 6 PM.
The High Point Mountain Bike Park will be closed Saturday for the GP Moto-X Country Racing. The park will re-open on Sunday for mountain bikes to use.
The fun continues Saturday evening with Pit Bike racing kicking off at 6:30 pm and a full evening bench racing and karaoke with Racer X John with old buddies. Even if you’re not here to race, Saturday evening promises to be full of fun and serves as a great time to catch up with old friends.
Sunday the focus will shift to the motocross track as the 32nd Annual "Big Dave" Vet Homecoming will take to the famous High Point Motocross track. Racers will be able to compete in numerous Vet-aged classes, Vintage classes and some Support classes for younger riders as well.
The afternoon will feature a Vintage Bike Show, numerous Vintage Contests with the opportunity to win some great prizes, and a Swap Meet. So clean out your garage, shine up those vintage items and get ready to show-off your sh**… stuff at the Country Club of Motocross.
2022 Admission & Race Fees
Weekend Admission:
|Friday
|$40 Adults (12+)
|$20 Kids (6-11)
|Saturday
|$20 Adults (12+)
|$10 Kids (6-11)
Kids 0<5: Free
Camping: Free
GP Moto-X Country Registration Fees:
$40 Race Fee / Class*
Vet Homecoming Motocross Registration Fees:
$40 Race Fee / Class*
Pit Bike Registration Fees:
$25 Race Fee/Class*
*No AMA Membership Fee
Vintage Bike Show & Contest:
No Fee
Pre-Register for Saturday and Sunday Racing at High Point Raceway
2022 Saturday GP Moto-X Country Classes:
|Pro
|250 A
|250 B
|250 C
|Open B
|Open C
|Sportsman
|Women
|125
|25+
|30+
|30+ C
|40+
|40+ C
|45+
|50+
|50+ C
|55+
|60+
|Evolution (Through 1986)
|Revolution (Through 2008)
|Warrior
|Mini Support
See the GP Practice and Moto Order before signing up!
Saturday Pit Bike Classes:
$25/class. No AMA Membership Required.
Clutch (16+ years old)
No Clutch(16+ years old)
Big Bike (110 - 150cc) (16+ years old)
Youth (9-15 years old)
2022 Sunday MX Homecoming Classes:
25+ A* | 25+ B | 25+ C | 25+ Women
30+ A* | 30+ B | 30+ C
35+ | 35+ C
40+ A* | 40+ B | 40+ C
45+ A* | 45+ B | 45+ C
50+ A* | 50+ B | 50+ C
55 + | 55+ C
60+ | 65+
Warrior 25+(Military I.D.; Active or Retired)
Warrior 40+ (Military I.D.; Active or Retired)
*80% payback
Support Classes:
18+ | 18+ C
125 Support | 250 Support| Open Support
Mini Support (65cc & 85cc) (will run together in race order)
Sportsman (All Skill Levels)
Vintage Classes:
Evolution 1: Through 1979 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes)
Evolution 2: Through 1984 (Air Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes)
Evolution 3: Through 1986 (Water Cooled Bike with Drum Brakes)
Revolution 1: Through 1998 (Water or Air Cooled Bike with Disc or Drum Brakes)
Revolution 2: Through 2008 (2-Stroke with Disc Brakes)
Sunday Motocross Practice Order:
- A
- 12-25+ B
- 30-40+ B
- 45-50+ B
- 12-25+ C
- 30 -40+ C
- 45-50+ C / 60+
- Vintage
- Mini
2022 Vintage Bike Show
There will be a judged contest on Sunday located next to the MX Sports tent. You must have your bikes entered by 11 a.m., and you are welcome to leave your bikes displayed while you race. Winners will be announced during intermission along with the winners of the other vintage contests below.
- Golden Era (1970-1978)
- Pre-Modern Era (1978-1982)
- Modern Era (1982-1989)
- Millennium Era (1990-2005)
- Mini Cycle 0-70cc (Pre-1990)
2022 Vintage Contests
The vintage contests are back again this year and we have some really awesome prizes! All you have to do is register your vintage items to the MX Sports tent by 11 a.m. on Sunday. Winners will be announced during intermission. If you have any items that could be in the running for the contests, bring them out! You might even end up in the magazine!
- Vintage Race Gear
- Vintage T-Shirt Contest
- Best Race Program
- Best Old-School Trophy
- Furthest Traveled Competitor
- Oldest Competitor
The winner of each category will receive a free one-year subscription to Racer X Illustrated, in addition to two (2) general admission passes for the High Point National in 2022. And for being so awesome, the furthest-traveled competitor will receive two (2) VIP Super Passes – a $400 value to the 2023 High Point National!
Main image by Andrew Fredrickson