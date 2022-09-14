The following press release is from Husqvarna Motorcycles:

Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches 2023 Electric Minicycle Motocross Range

EE 3 and EE 5 Electrify the Junior Off-Road Market

Husqvarna Motorcycles is leading the green off-road charge with its 2023 electric minicycle lineup, offering a choice of two models – the EE 3 and the EE 5. Young riders can step into the exciting world of motocross on the all-new EE 3 to learn off-road skills, while the EE 5 has a distinct competition focus and performance to rival 50 cc gas-powered motorcycles.

The EE 3, the perfect entry-level machine for youngsters, is undeniably a fully-fledged motorcycle, delivering the same high-level of quality for beginners and recreational riders as the competition-focused EE 5 but with reduced power and seat height. With its chromium molybdenum frame, durable WP suspension and advanced lightweight construction, the EE 3 still delivers on performance.

Peak power of 3.8 kW with compliant delivery via an intelligent, state-of-the-art control unit brings the thrills but will not overwhelm younger riders. The electric motor’s permanent drive means there is no clutch or gearbox to master, further simplifying the riding experience. Small diameter 10” wheels add to EE 3’s easy manageability, as do a low, adjustable seat height and hand lever-operated front and rear brakes. A fast-charging Li-Ion battery quickly returns the EE 3 to the action.