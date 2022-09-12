Main image by Ken Hill
grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Round 10 (of 13) — The Mountaineer GNCC — Summit Bechtel Reserve — Glen Jean, West Virginia
Overall
GNCC
The Mountaineer - Overall RaceSeptember 10, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:41:28.733
|Belton, SC
|Yamaha
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:41:47.456
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Thad Duvall
|02:42:50.858
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:43:55.059
|Southwick, MA
|GasGas
|5
|Ricky Russell
|02:44:43.778
|Duvall, WA
|GasGas
|6
|Craig Delong
|02:46:37.730
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:48:11.452
|Kawasaki
|8
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:48:38.099
|Honda
|9
|Cody J Barnes
|02:49:34.950
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|10
|Grant Davis
|02:49:49.320
|Kawasaki
XC2
GNCC
The Mountaineer - XC2 Pro RaceSeptember 10, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:43:55.059
|Southwick, MA
|GasGas
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:48:11.452
|Kawasaki
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:48:38.099
|Honda
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|02:49:34.950
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|02:50:51.200
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|6
|Benjamin Herrera
|02:53:36.741
|Kawasaki
|7
|Liam Draper
|02:53:51.259
|Auckland
|KTM
|8
|Angus Riordan
|02:54:00.259
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:55:02.459
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|02:55:05.250
|Bennington, VT
|KTM
XC3
GNCC
The Mountaineer - XC3 Pro-Am RaceSeptember 10, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brody Johnson
|02:55:01.532
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jason Lipscomb
|02:56:15.779
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|3
|Zack Hayes
|02:56:45.331
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|4
|Max Fernandez
|03:02:23.990
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
|5
|Jake Froman
|03:21:22.894
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|6
|Drew Callaway
|03:25:07.009
|Denver, NC
|KTM
|7
|Eli Childers
|02:22:56.659
|Hickory, NC
|Yamaha
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|01:09:09.612
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|9
|Zachary Gareis
|00:42:02.454
|Mars, PA
|Yamaha
WXC
GNCC
The Mountaineer - WXC RaceSeptember 10, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:05:24.959
|Yamaha
|2
|Korie Steede
|02:16:03.338
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|3
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:20:13.039
|Equinunk, PA
|Kawasaki
|4
|Prestin Raines
|02:20:34.256
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|5
|Taylor Johnston
|02:29:07.976
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|6
|Kaitlyn Jacobs
|02:04:07.010
|Wildomar, CA
|KTM
|7
|Kayla Oneill
|01:16:22.659
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|Tayla Jones
|00:00:00.000
|Yass
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|212
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|156
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|122
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|121
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|118
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|106
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|94
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|93
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|223
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|187
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|183
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|174
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|161
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|145
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|143
|8
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|120
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|115
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|107
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|247
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|246
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|184
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|163
|5
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|146
|7
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|126
|8
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|117
|9
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|237
|2
|Rachael Archer
|232
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|156
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|118
|7
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|112
|8
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|108
|9
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|105
|10
|Brandy Richards
|100
