It's the 18th and last Racer X MXGP Review Podcast of 2022 as Wheeler and Phillips talk about the season-closing Grand Prix of Turkey, the dramatic MX2 world championship decider, the final flurry of results and news, as well as connotations for the forthcoming Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud MX. The Racer X MXGP Review Show is presented by Just 1 Racing.