Emig, Sheheen, Beat are Broadcast Team for WSX
The following press release is from SX Global:
WSX Announces All-Star Broadcast Team For FIM World Supercross Championship
-- Long-Time Supercross Broadcaster Ralph Sheheen and 1997 Supercross Champion Jeff Emig Will Man the Broadcast Booth; Joined by Kristen Beat as Trackside Reporter--
Australia – SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced an all-star broadcast team for its upcoming World Supercross Championship events. At the helm of every broadcast will be the long-time voice of American supercross, Ralph Sheheen, with 1997 Supercross Champion, Jeff Emig, by his side as co-host, offering in-depth color commentary and technical analysis. The two supercross broadcasting experts will be joined by trackside reporter, Kristen Beat, who brings a wide range of broadcast experience in motocross and a variety of other motorsports, most recently the American Flat Track series.
The highly qualified team will call the epic battles on the track, including every hole shot, pass, crash and dramatic finish on the way to crowning the 2022 FIM World Champions.
In the world of motorsports, Ralph Sheheen is unequivocally a legend of the broadcast booth, boasting more than 30 years of experience across Supercross and NASCAR, working for two of the largest sports broadcasters in the world - ESPN and NBC Sports. Sheheen signed a two-year deal to be the host for the FIM World Supercross Championship.
“Over my three decades in motorsports broadcasting, I have been lucky to be a part of many historic moments in racing, and I’m thrilled to add the World Supercross Championship to that list,” said Sheheen. “This series, and its mission to elevate the sport of Supercross on a global level, is truly historic, and I’m proud be a part of it.”
Joining him in the booth to call all the action-packed, heart pounding Championship WSX races is 1997 Supercross Champion, Jeff Emig. A legend in the sport of Supercross, Emig will co-host the FIM World Supercross Championship broadcasts with Sheheen, offering a personal perspective that can only come from a former champion. Through his years of grinding and success in the trenches of the sport, Emig can identify and communicate technical idiosyncrasies and the psychology of racing at the highest level like few broadcasters can.
The final member of the FIM World Supercross Championship broadcast crew is Trackside Reporter, Kristen Beat. An Emmy-nominated Pit Reporter, Beat has an extensive background in motorsports, including NASCAR, Supercross, and American Flat Track working for the sports world’s leading broadcast companies, including NBC Sports, FOX Sports 1, and FUEL TV. Beat will be down in the pits and trackside during all the Championship events providing real time updates from the teams, riders, and crew chiefs.
“The experience, passion and knowledge that Ralph, Jeff and Kristen bring to the table is literally unmatched, and another example of the highest levels of quality and entertainment that WSX will deliver to the world,” said Head of Broadcast & TV – SX Global, Nathan Prendergast. “We are proud to have such a world-class and popular team of dynamic, seasoned professionals representing the WSX Championship for fans around the world.”
The FIM World Supercross Championship will host the British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, October 8th. Tickets to the first round of the 2022 pilot season are now on sale, and can be found HERE. The FIM World Supercross Championship 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.
For more information, updated news, and announcements from the FIM World Supercross Championship, visit wsxchampionship.com.