After 358 laps run by each racer thus far in the 450MX championship tussle, Sexton has led 129 laps on his Honda while Tomac has run out front 138 laps aboard his Yamaha. According to Tomac, come the drop of the gate for moto one on Saturday, it’s going to take everything both riders and their 450cc motorcycles have to come out on top on Saturday.

“Yeah, it’ll take everything,” said Tomac. “That’s the way that I see it, you know? And with the heat, that’s going to be the biggest thing for us. And looking back to round one where I went 7-4, I mean that was my first outdoor race on Yamaha and you never really know you are at with everything until you go racing. You just ride the bike as well as you can in the pre-season, but in racing situations you really start to learn. Thankfully, I was there to capitalize and get it in the right direction after round one. I’m going to have a totally different feeling at Pala this time around and I hate putting any blame on the motorcycle. It was my fault for going in a certain direction at that first race. Yeah, this time out at Pala should be a much better feeling for me than the first race there.”

Next stop Fox Raceway and a racing date with fate. Something akin to a heavyweight title fight, Eli Tomac gets a kick out of seeing it all this way.

“It is like that,” he said, very much in good spirits about the task at hand. “It’s fun. I mean I just don’t want to back down, that’s for sure! We’ve gotten this far and like I said, it’s been great series and the competition has been great. There hasn’t been too much drama, you know? We’ve just been out there and racing each other and it’s now the end of the season. I mean in my head; I only have one option and that’s to beat Chase because we’re dead even. I mean I have a one-point advantage. If I do what I did last week at Ironman, I can still win it with a 1-2, or a 2-1. In my head, though, you have to go out and win. Period. There is no room for backing down and no room for error. That’s both of our situations on Saturday.”