There have been so many different talking points this summer throughout the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From retired rider Ryan Dungey making his return to the sport, to the 250 Class seeing some new moto winners, to Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton’s all-time historic battle for the premier class title, to the different champions in the TV broadcast color commentator role for each round, and more, there have been a ton of fun storylines to follow all season long. With the finale this weekend, we rounded up some historical stats ahead of the final gate drop of the season and provide several, “What if,” or, “When X happens,” situations.

If Jett Lawrence had clinched the 250 Class title at the 11th round:

Yes, I know this one is in the past and it did not happen, but it would have been interesting to see how things would have played out for the 19-year-old Austrailian at the finale if he had already clinched his second Pro Motocross title. With the younger Lawrence brother moving to the Honda CRF450R in the near future, had Jettson clinched the title with one round to go, would he have made his debut in the premier class at the final round in California? Jett was already set to make his 450cc debut at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in late September, but would he have moved that debut to the finale if he already had the 2022 #1 Pro Motocross 250 Class plate in his hand?

It has been confirmed Jettson will race a CRF450R at the MXoN, and everything points to Jett racing the 250SX division in 2023 to defend his title before jumping to the premier class for 2023 Pro Motocross and beyond. But, could we have seen Jettson on a #18 CRF450R in the big bike class at the final round? With Sexton in such a close tight fight with Tomac, maybe an additional, and fast, Honda HRC machine in the premier class alongside Ken Roczen could even help shuffle points Sexton’s way? Unfortunately, Lawrence has to focus on sealing the deal on his title this weekend, but man would it have been quite the sight to see him make his debut earlier than expected. We will have to wait and see him debut on the 450cc machine at MXoN set for September 23 and 24.

If Jett Lawrence claims the title this weekend (which he most likely will following the first moto), he will become:

-The 12th two-time 125/250 champion in history.

-The first rider to repeat as the 250 Class champion since Jeremy Martin went back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

-The first two-time Honda 250 Class title winner since 2000.

Remember: Jett has a 41-point advantage over Jo Shimoda and a 48-point advantage over Hunter Lawrence. If Jo wins the first moto and Jett finished 12th or better, Jettson claims the title ahead of the final moto.