Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 12th and final round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Fox Raceway 2 National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Washougal National preview podcast file directly or listen in the embed player below.

Ironman National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Jorgen Talviku (16-15 for 15th overall) | 94 points

250 Class

Josh Gilbert (12-13 for 12th overall) | 100 points

Cullin Park (17-15 for 16th overall) | 100 points

Vincent Luhovey (19-18 for 20th overall) | 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

