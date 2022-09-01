Final 2022 Scouting Moto Combine This Weekend at Fox Raceway
Morgantown, West Virginia – A successful second year of the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, is set to draw to a close with the third and final gathering of the 2022 season from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. The lone West Coast stop of the program will coincide with a historic conclusion of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, on Friday, September 2, on the eve of the summer finale, the PristineAuction.com Fox Raceway II National, presented by Fox Racing.
“Another tremendous year of showcasing the top amateur prospects in the country is set to wrap up in the proverbial heart of the motocross industry in Southern California. It’s a fitting way to conclude the Scouting Moto Combine, in front of what should be the largest gathering of influential industry personnel to date,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “We’ve seen some impressive performances from several young riders this summer and we’re excited for the opportunity to welcome a new face to the top step of the podium as many of our past participants have graduated into the pro ranks. It’s a testament to the success of the program and its ability to prepare our most promising amateur talents for the next step of their racing careers.”
Since the program’s inception in 2021, many of the country’s most highly touted amateur prospects have progressed into the professional level. Notably, this group includes last year’s combine standout, Ryder DiFrancesco, who now rides for the famed Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki effort, second generation racer Haiden Deegan, who won the RedBud combine in July and made his pro debut last weekend for Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing, and now Chance Hymas, who is set to make his pro debut this weekend for Team Honda HRC, fresh off his combine triumph one week ago at Ironman Raceway. The graduation of these and other top-billed prospects has opened the door for a new winner to emerge at Fox Raceway.
A handpicked collection of 21 of the top A & B class riders in the country will set the lineup of competitors for the Fox Raceway combine. Several of these riders waged battle last week in Indiana and will come to California with some momentum that could very well provide a leg-up on the rest of the field. Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman earned a top-five finish at the previous gathering and could be one to watch on Friday, in addition to Rock River/FXR Yamaha’s Jayden Clough, who finished sixth at Ironman and is arguably the most experienced rider in the combine. SSR/Motul GASGAS’ Trevor Colip also brings a top-10 result from Ironman to the Fox Raceway gathering.
The first half of Friday’s combine festivities will consist of practice and classroom-style education sessions. In collaboration with the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association, the collection of prospects will be assigned to one of four groups spearheaded by an esteemed foursome of rider coaches who will each return to offer their mentorship. Longtime supercross and motocross veteran Michael Byrne is undefeated thus far at the Scouting Moto Combine and will look to bring a third victory to his impressive coaching resume. Both Broc Glover and Chad Reed have offered their expertise and influence at every Scouting Moto Combine gathering and are the most well-versed in the program, while Broc Tickle will look to leverage his position as the youngest rider coach with the most recent racing experience. In addition to the coaches, prospects will be provided integral guidance into fitness and nutrition from Gareth Swanepoel, a former racer who now trains for Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing, and John Wessling, a professional cross-country mountain bike racer who has enjoyed crossover success in motocross and is a partner with veteran racer Alex Martin in Troll Training.
The afternoon at Fox Raceway will center around a pair of motos, during which the invited field of prospects will have the opportunity to showcase their talents. This centerpiece element of the Scouting Moto Combine will put riders to the test on one of American motocross’ most demanding tracks. An overall classification at the conclusion of the motos will determine the third and final winner of the 2022 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine.
Following Friday’s program, the prospects invited to Fox Raceway will take their turn in the spotlight during Saturday’s historic Fox Raceway II National with a ceremonial parade lap during opening ceremonies.
Fox Raceway Combine Rider List:
Eric Acevedo / Exeter, California / Kawasaki
Jace Allred / Riverton, Utah / KTM
Julien Beaumer / Lake Havasu City, Arizona / Yamaha
CJ Benard / Gilbert, Arizona / KTM
Dakota Bender / Winchester, California / Yamaha
Preston Boespflug / Battle Ground, Washington / Kawasaki
Dayton Briggs / Riverside, California / KTM
Jayden Clough / Elko, Minnesota / Yamaha
Trevor Colip / Bowling Green, Indiana / GASGAS
Ben Garib / Chile / Yamaha
Jackson Glathar / St. George, Utah / Husqvarna
Alvin Hillan / Visalia, California / Kawasaki
Aden Keefer / Hesperia, California / Kawasaki
Jaxon Pascal / Hudson, Colorado / KTM
Evan Stice / Carmen, Idaho / Honda
Enzo Temmerman / Visalia, California / Kawasaki
Lux Turner / Gardnerville, Nevada / KTM
Slade Varola / Simi Valley, California / Yamaha
Brock Walker / Joshua, Texas / Kawasaki
Kyle Wise / Modesto, California / Kawasaki
Noah Viney / Murrieta, California / Honda