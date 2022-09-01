Final 2022 Scouting Moto Combine This Weekend at Fox Raceway

Morgantown, West Virginia – A successful second year of the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, is set to draw to a close with the third and final gathering of the 2022 season from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. The lone West Coast stop of the program will coincide with a historic conclusion of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, on Friday, September 2, on the eve of the summer finale, the PristineAuction.com Fox Raceway II National, presented by Fox Racing.

“Another tremendous year of showcasing the top amateur prospects in the country is set to wrap up in the proverbial heart of the motocross industry in Southern California. It’s a fitting way to conclude the Scouting Moto Combine, in front of what should be the largest gathering of influential industry personnel to date,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “We’ve seen some impressive performances from several young riders this summer and we’re excited for the opportunity to welcome a new face to the top step of the podium as many of our past participants have graduated into the pro ranks. It’s a testament to the success of the program and its ability to prepare our most promising amateur talents for the next step of their racing careers.”