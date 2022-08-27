Weege Show: Big Times for the Sport

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the Ironman National, the next-to-last round in what has become an amazing season of 450 championship racing between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton. Actually, on the track it's been an amazing season all around, and then even in the bigger picture there's tons of good news in and around the sport. That includes some much-anticipated debuts lately in the pro ranks, as Haiden Deegan is here to race pro for the first time. All brought to you by the new Honda CRF450R, with improved power delivery and handling for 2023, and available in three designs: the traditional CRF450R, the Works Edition and the 50th anniversary edition. https://powersports.honda.com/