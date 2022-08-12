Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2002 Kawasaki KX125 Garage Build

August 12, 2022

Text: Kris Keefer
Build:Martin Castelo / worldmoto.co
Video: Spencer Owens
Photos: Spencer Owens

For this build, we hooked up with the recently retired pro racer Martin Castelo, who wanted to do a project while he recovered from wrist surgery. Martin spent the last six seasons racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 250SX for different teams, earning a handful of top-ten finishes along the way. He’s stepped away from pro racing to start his own World Moto motocross academy, where he coaches all different levels of riders, from top amateurs to 50cc kids. He’s also done a few international camps with the goal of bridging the gap between Latin America and the USA.

Parts List: 

Wiseco Performance Products  

Racer Elite Piston Kit, Clutch Basket, Clutch Pack Kit  

wiseco.com        

Pro X Racing Parts

Connecting Rod Rebuild Kit, Main Bearings and Crank Seals, Carb Rebuild Kit, Clutch Cable, Water Pump Rebuild Kit, Clutch Inner Hub, Clutch Pressure Plate, Front Wheel Bearing, Rear Wheel Bearing, Front Wheel Spacer Kit, Steering Bearing Kit, Front Brake Caliper Rebuild Kit, Rear Brake Caliper Kit, Front Master Cylinder Rebuild Kit, Rear Master Cylinder Rebuild Kit, Front Sprocket, Rear Sprocket Alloy, MX Chain Gold, Counter Shaft Seal Kit, Upper and Lower Chain Roller, Swing Arm Bearing Kit, Swing Arm Linkage Bearing Kit

pro-x.com        

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants           

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix and Chemicals

klotzlube.com                

Faster USA        

Complete Wheel Build from Stock Hubs  

fasterusa.com               

Specbolt Fasteners      

Engine and Plastic Complete Bolt Kit, Sprocket Bolt Kit

specbolt.com  

Cranks by Andrew Langston 

Crankshaft Rebuild with ProX Rod Kit 

@mxandrew1118

Twisted Development  

Engine Rebuild 

td-racing.com   

San Diego Powder Coating 

Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear and Race Prep Masking  

sandiegopowdercoating.com    

Sano Metal Finishing  

Vapor Honing and Cerakoting

sanometalfinishing.com

FMF Racing  

Factory Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer     

fmfracing.com                                  

Lectron

Lectron High Velocity Carb with Throttle Cable (comes pre-jetted) 

lectronfuelsystems.com 

Phathead Racing

Custom Engraved Cylinder Head with Race Dome 

phatheadracing.com

Dunlop  

MX33 Front and Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Uni Filter         

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com       

DeCal Works    

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plates Backgrounds   

decalmx.com 

UFO Plastic   

Full Plastic Kit with Updated Front Fender and Number Plate, Mud Flap

ufoplasticusa.com

MotoSeat   

Custom Seat Cover

motoseat.com 

Works Connection   

Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Front Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Steering Stem Nut, Brake Reservoir Cap, Elite Clutch Perch Assy, Oil Filler Plug, Fasst Co Rear Brake Clevis

worksconnection.com   

MotoTassinari  

V-Force Reed Cage

mototassinari.com            

ODI 

MX V2 Lock On Grips, CFT Handlebars McGrath Bend, Large Bar Mounts 

odigrips.com

Race Tech     

Suspension Re-Valve and Set Up

racetech.com          

Galfer USA 

Front And Rear Rotor, Brake Line Front and Rear, Brake Pads Front and Rear

galferusa.com

IMS     

Foot Pegs 

imsproducts.com

Cometic Gasket 

Engine Gaskets

cometic.com

  • AL5_7732 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7735 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7737 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7747 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7753 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7756 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7771 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7788 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7796 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7808 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7819 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7823 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7840 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7851 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7865 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7871 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7892 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7896 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7900 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7919 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7930 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7958 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_7972 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8283 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8297 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8427 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_8440 Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

