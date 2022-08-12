Text: Kris Keefer

Build:Martin Castelo / worldmoto.co

Video: Spencer Owens

Photos: Spencer Owens

For this build, we hooked up with the recently retired pro racer Martin Castelo, who wanted to do a project while he recovered from wrist surgery. Martin spent the last six seasons racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 250SX for different teams, earning a handful of top-ten finishes along the way. He’s stepped away from pro racing to start his own World Moto motocross academy, where he coaches all different levels of riders, from top amateurs to 50cc kids. He’s also done a few international camps with the goal of bridging the gap between Latin America and the USA.

Parts List:

Wiseco Performance Products

Racer Elite Piston Kit, Clutch Basket, Clutch Pack Kit

wiseco.com

Pro X Racing Parts

Connecting Rod Rebuild Kit, Main Bearings and Crank Seals, Carb Rebuild Kit, Clutch Cable, Water Pump Rebuild Kit, Clutch Inner Hub, Clutch Pressure Plate, Front Wheel Bearing, Rear Wheel Bearing, Front Wheel Spacer Kit, Steering Bearing Kit, Front Brake Caliper Rebuild Kit, Rear Brake Caliper Kit, Front Master Cylinder Rebuild Kit, Rear Master Cylinder Rebuild Kit, Front Sprocket, Rear Sprocket Alloy, MX Chain Gold, Counter Shaft Seal Kit, Upper and Lower Chain Roller, Swing Arm Bearing Kit, Swing Arm Linkage Bearing Kit

pro-x.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix and Chemicals

klotzlube.com

Faster USA

Complete Wheel Build from Stock Hubs

fasterusa.com

Specbolt Fasteners

Engine and Plastic Complete Bolt Kit, Sprocket Bolt Kit

specbolt.com

Cranks by Andrew Langston

Crankshaft Rebuild with ProX Rod Kit

@mxandrew1118

Twisted Development

Engine Rebuild

td-racing.com

San Diego Powder Coating

Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear and Race Prep Masking

sandiegopowdercoating.com

Sano Metal Finishing

Vapor Honing and Cerakoting

sanometalfinishing.com

FMF Racing

Factory Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer

fmfracing.com

Lectron

Lectron High Velocity Carb with Throttle Cable (comes pre-jetted)

lectronfuelsystems.com

Phathead Racing

Custom Engraved Cylinder Head with Race Dome

phatheadracing.com

Dunlop

MX33 Front and Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com



Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plates Backgrounds

decalmx.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit with Updated Front Fender and Number Plate, Mud Flap

ufoplasticusa.com

MotoSeat

Custom Seat Cover

motoseat.com

Works Connection

Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Front Brake Rotating Bar Mount, Steering Stem Nut, Brake Reservoir Cap, Elite Clutch Perch Assy, Oil Filler Plug, Fasst Co Rear Brake Clevis

worksconnection.com



MotoTassinari

V-Force Reed Cage

mototassinari.com

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, CFT Handlebars McGrath Bend, Large Bar Mounts

odigrips.com

Race Tech

Suspension Re-Valve and Set Up

racetech.com

Galfer USA

Front And Rear Rotor, Brake Line Front and Rear, Brake Pads Front and Rear

galferusa.com

IMS

Foot Pegs

imsproducts.com

Cometic Gasket

Engine Gaskets

cometic.com