Travis Pastrana’s Pit Bike Championship to Air August 14 at 10 a.m. ET on FS1

Travis Pastrana’s third annual Pit Bike Championship will air on August 14 at 10 a.m. ET on FS1 and on the Nitro Circus' YouTube channel right after the initial airing (11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT). The event takes place at Pastrana’s Pastranaland Home Compound, where we will see yet another action-packed, super fun and completely unpredictable competition with competitors from around the action sports world. The event comprises of seven teams, each with two riders, battling out for the win. This year, the teams are all equipped with the Cardo Systems Packtalk Edge, allowing the riders to communicate and talk smack, adding to this already exciting event.

Where:

Pastranaland Home Compound

When

FS1, Sunday, August 14 at 10 a.m. ET (7am PT).

Nitro Circus' YouTube right after the initial airing (11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT)

