MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 13
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Sun Aug 14
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coolum
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Sun Aug 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Travis Pastrana’s Pit Bike Championship to Air August 14 at 10 a.m. ET on FS1

August 10, 2022 12:40pm | by: &
Travis Pastrana’s third annual Pit Bike Championship will air on August 14 at 10 a.m. ET on FS1 and on the Nitro Circus' YouTube channel right after the initial airing (11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT). The event takes place at Pastrana’s Pastranaland Home Compound, where we will see yet another action-packed, super fun and completely unpredictable competition with competitors from around the action sports world. The event comprises of seven teams, each with two riders, battling out for the win. This year, the teams are all equipped with the Cardo Systems Packtalk Edge, allowing the riders to communicate and talk smack, adding to this already exciting event.

Where:

  • Pastranaland Home Compound 

When

  • FS1, Sunday, August 14 at 10 a.m. ET (7am PT).
  • Nitro Circus' YouTube right after the initial airing (11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT) 

Follow Nitro Circus on social media and on YouTube for more updates. 

