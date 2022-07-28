For the second straight weekend, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac pushed each other for two motos but this time it was Sexton who prevailed. We take a closer look at how much both riders were sending it, Eli Tomac's loose riding style, their odd combo crash, and why confidence seems to be just oozing out of both of them.

We also take a look at how Jo Shimoda's use of starting blocks has really improved his starts, Jett Lawrence ripping a tearoff in the least likely spot, Seth Hammaker going for a wild ride off the start, and Hunter Lawrence's costly tip over.

Video courtesy of MAVTV on Flo Racing.

