Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Articles
Full Schedule
People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's: Troy Dungey

People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's Troy Dungey

July 28, 2022 1:00pm
by:

With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro racers, and people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”

Recommended Reading

Today we’re talking about the Dungey family, but not just the entire trio of brothers who competed at the Ranch. Yes, you all know Ryan Dungey, who landed on the map with his sole Loretta’s title in 2005, then became a surprise full-factory pro member of the Rockstar Makita Suzuki factory team, and then one of the all-time greats of the sport. There’s also Jade Dungey, who is now Aaron Plessinger’s mechanic with Red Bull KTM, and Blake Dungey, who, as legend has it, is the brother the teams were really interested in signing at first.

That’s cool for the brothers, but did you know their father, Troy, raced Loretta’s, and not just as a racer dad? Yup, Troy raced the event before any of the sons were even born! He raced in the inaugural event back in 1982, and then again in 1983, all in the B class: 250 B in ’82, then 250 B stock and Open B in ’83. His 18th overall in Open B was his best.

Troy Dungey in 2014.
Troy Dungey in 2014. Simon Cudby
  • Ryan Dungey at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in 2005. Simon Cudby
  • Ryan Dungey at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in 2005. Simon Cudby

Troy is now back hanging at the races this summer since Ryan has come out of retirement and Jade is spinning wrenches. We saw him at RedBud MX and asked about going to Loretta’s at the inaugural event. Back then, Loretta’s wasn’t nearly as prestigious as it is now, so Troy remembers that everyone was amazed to see Yamaha send its Southern California hot shot Ron Lechien to the race. That was a big deal! Lechien captured two titles, really putting Loretta’s on the map as a place where the big amateur names went to prove themselves.

Was Troy on the gate banging bars with Lechien?

“No!” he laughed. “I was in the slow class!”

Well, he was in the B class and hovered around the top twenty, so he needs to give himself some credit!

After that, you won’t see the Dungey family appear in the results again until 2002, a full twenty years after dad first showed up. Hey, at least this racer dad knew what the experience was like!

Check out Troy Dungey's Loretta Lynn's results.

Images by Simon Cudby

Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now