With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro racers, and people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”
Recommended Reading
- People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's: Barry Higgins July 28 - 11:00am
- People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's: Paul Perebijnos July 28 - 8:00am
- People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's: The Hampshire Family July 27 - 6:00pm
- People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's: Scott Summers July 27 - 4:00pm
Today we’re talking about the Dungey family, but not just the entire trio of brothers who competed at the Ranch. Yes, you all know Ryan Dungey, who landed on the map with his sole Loretta’s title in 2005, then became a surprise full-factory pro member of the Rockstar Makita Suzuki factory team, and then one of the all-time greats of the sport. There’s also Jade Dungey, who is now Aaron Plessinger’s mechanic with Red Bull KTM, and Blake Dungey, who, as legend has it, is the brother the teams were really interested in signing at first.
That’s cool for the brothers, but did you know their father, Troy, raced Loretta’s, and not just as a racer dad? Yup, Troy raced the event before any of the sons were even born! He raced in the inaugural event back in 1982, and then again in 1983, all in the B class: 250 B in ’82, then 250 B stock and Open B in ’83. His 18th overall in Open B was his best.
Troy is now back hanging at the races this summer since Ryan has come out of retirement and Jade is spinning wrenches. We saw him at RedBud MX and asked about going to Loretta’s at the inaugural event. Back then, Loretta’s wasn’t nearly as prestigious as it is now, so Troy remembers that everyone was amazed to see Yamaha send its Southern California hot shot Ron Lechien to the race. That was a big deal! Lechien captured two titles, really putting Loretta’s on the map as a place where the big amateur names went to prove themselves.
Was Troy on the gate banging bars with Lechien?
“No!” he laughed. “I was in the slow class!”
Well, he was in the B class and hovered around the top twenty, so he needs to give himself some credit!
After that, you won’t see the Dungey family appear in the results again until 2002, a full twenty years after dad first showed up. Hey, at least this racer dad knew what the experience was like!
Check out Troy Dungey's Loretta Lynn's results.
Images by Simon Cudby