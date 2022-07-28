Troy is now back hanging at the races this summer since Ryan has come out of retirement and Jade is spinning wrenches. We saw him at RedBud MX and asked about going to Loretta’s at the inaugural event. Back then, Loretta’s wasn’t nearly as prestigious as it is now, so Troy remembers that everyone was amazed to see Yamaha send its Southern California hot shot Ron Lechien to the race. That was a big deal! Lechien captured two titles, really putting Loretta’s on the map as a place where the big amateur names went to prove themselves.

Was Troy on the gate banging bars with Lechien?

“No!” he laughed. “I was in the slow class!”

Well, he was in the B class and hovered around the top twenty, so he needs to give himself some credit!

After that, you won’t see the Dungey family appear in the results again until 2002, a full twenty years after dad first showed up. Hey, at least this racer dad knew what the experience was like!

Check out Troy Dungey's Loretta Lynn's results.