Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the eighth round of the 12-round 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Washougal National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Washougal National preview podcast file directly or listen in the embed player below.

Spring Creek National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Max Vohland (4-6 for 6th overall) | 90 points

Preston Kilroy | 17-13 for 14th overall) | 90 points

450 Class

Jerry Robin (15-18 for 18th overall) | 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

