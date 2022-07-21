Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Get Your Washougal National Sticker at the JMC Motorsports Booth Saturday

July 21, 2022 3:00pm | by:
Are you headed to the Washougal National this weekend? Make sure you stop by the JMC Motorsports booth, located in Sponsor Village, so you can pick up your free Washougal National event sticker and free Racer X stickers. This year, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary and we are honoring 12 legends of AMA Motocross history at each round. At the eighth round, we are honoring a legendary #8: three-time 250 Class (1984, 1986, and 1987) and two-time 500 Class Champion (1987 and 1988) Rick Johnson. Attend each event in order to collect all 12 unique stickers!

You can subscribe to Racer X magazine to get 12 Print + Digital Issues for only $30. If you subscribe or renew now, you will also get this exclusive Twisted Tea six-pack cooler sling!

Note, for this weekend's race, we will only have free magazines and stickers, we will not be selling Racer X Brand merchandise or taking magazine subscriptions. You can subscribe online here. See you at the races!

Visit our Racer X Brand store

Get your Washougal National 2022 Pro Motocross 50th anniversary Ricky Johnson sticker at the Racer X booth on Saturday!
