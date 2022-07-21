Oh Man: MXGP of Oman Canceled, Turkey to Host Finale
July 21, 2022 9:15am | by: Press Release
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the MXGP of Oman, which was set to host the finale of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship at the end of September, will not take place in 2022.
Instead, the 2022 MXGP season will come to a close at the BitCi MXGP of Turkey with the well-known Afyonkarahisar circuit, set to host the final round of 2022.
While the MXGP of Oman will not be held this year, Infront Moto Racing is working closely with the organizer for a future Grand Prix in Oman and is looking forward to visiting the country very soon.
Click HERE to download the updated 2022 MXGP Calendar, or view the full schedule below.
2022 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, February 27
- MXGPMXGP of Lombardia EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, March 6
- MXGPMXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Sunday, March 20
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, April 3
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, April 10
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, April 24
- MXGPMXGP of Italy EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, May 8
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, May 15
- MXGPMXGP of Spain EMX125, WMX
Sunday, May 29
- MXGPMonster Energy MXGP of France EMX125, EMX250 Races, YZ Blu Cru Races
Sunday, June 5
- MXGPMXGP of Germany EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, June 12
- MXGPMXGP of Indonesia Sunday, June 26
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic EMX2T, EMX65, EMX85 Races
Sunday, July 17
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgium) EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, July 2410:15 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sweden EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, August 76:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Finland EMX125, EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, August 146:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Charente Martime (France) EMX250, YZ bLU cRU Open Races
Sunday, August 216:00 AM
- MXGPBitci MXGP of Turkey EMX Open, WMX Races
Sunday, September 46:00 AM