Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Oh Man: MXGP of Oman Canceled, Turkey to Host Finale

July 21, 2022 9:15am | by:
Oh Man: MXGP of Oman Canceled, Turkey to Host Finale

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the MXGP of Oman, which was set to host the finale of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship at the end of September, will not take place in 2022.

Instead, the 2022 MXGP season will come to a close at the BitCi MXGP of Turkey with the well-known Afyonkarahisar circuit, set to host the final round of 2022.

While the MXGP of Oman will not be held this year, Infront Moto Racing is working closely with the organizer for a future Grand Prix in Oman and is looking forward to visiting the country very soon.

Click HERE to download the updated 2022 MXGP Calendar, or view the full schedule below.

* all times

2022 MXGP Schedule

