Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Latest OTOR: Interview With FIM's Antonio Alia Portela On 2022 MXGP

July 21, 2022 11:45am | by:
Adam Wheeler in of the most respected journalists in motorcycle racing, and our go-to guy in Europe. His monthly On-Track Off-Road magazine that covers AMA Supercross and Motocross, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), MotoGP, and more. The format has changed from a PDF magazine to online-based articles, but the content is still accessible. For more information on On-Track Off-Road, visit ontrackoffroad.com.

The latest segment in the July edition of online motorcycle racing magazine, On-Track Off-Road, sees a wrap of news and interviews in the wake of the Grand Prix of Czech Republic. The guys ask the FIM about the state of MXGP, speak to absent Swedish star Isak Gifting, find out about Tim Gajser’s contract and splash an array of photos from Loket. As usual have a read for free right here:

Read: Watching the hand on the MXGP tiller

