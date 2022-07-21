Latest OTOR: Interview With FIM's Antonio Alia Portela On 2022 MXGP

Adam Wheeler in of the most respected journalists in motorcycle racing, and our go-to guy in Europe. His monthly On-Track Off-Road magazine that covers AMA Supercross and Motocross, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), MotoGP, and more. The format has changed from a PDF magazine to online-based articles, but the content is still accessible. For more information on On-Track Off-Road, visit ontrackoffroad.com.

The latest segment in the July edition of online motorcycle racing magazine, On-Track Off-Road, sees a wrap of news and interviews in the wake of the Grand Prix of Czech Republic. The guys ask the FIM about the state of MXGP, speak to absent Swedish star Isak Gifting, find out about Tim Gajser’s contract and splash an array of photos from Loket. As usual have a read for free right here:

