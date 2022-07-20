Yeah, I was going to ask what do you feel is still missing for you to take that next step to be battling for more top fives?

I need to get more comfortable with set up and everything. We have been changing so much stuff lately that it’s hard to really predict what I am feeling on the bike. But we’ll get to it this week and put some laps together.

Are you looking at it right now like results, they kinda are what they are, but if you leave feeling like you felt good on the bike, you rode good all day, that it’s a good day?

Results as a whole, they are what they are. If I leave knowing I rode good and we made improvements with the bike, with my body, with everything, then I’m stoked. It’s honestly a bummer finishing where I’m finishing right now. But I’m trying not to be too attached to the results and just go off of feel and go off of, honestly how the day went you know?

Max Vohland | 4-6 for 6th overall

Racer X: Max Vohland, 4-6 for sixth on the day. It just seemed like a better overall day for you, were you happy with it?

Max Vohland: Absolutely. Best qualifying, eighth, which is good for me. I am not usually the one lap wonder kind of guy! First moto I rode really well, got up into third and was trying to get up to the Lawrence’s but they’re in their own race pretty much. I was out in the open by myself pretty much and was just trying to keep my pace going, I was so close to getting third, I got a little bit of that taste on the tip of my tongue. [Now] I've just got more fire to the fight for this weekend though. So close to getting that third! Second moto I just didn’t have the starts. I went back to the hardpack [tire], I ran scoop all day, after watching Tomac with the scoop, and riding the track myself, it was definitely a scoop tire track still. And they just ripped the start for us. Even on the first start I was in a really good position with all the guys that went down. Because I knew Jo just beat me, I had to beat Jo for a podium, and he fell with that group of guys. And RJ [Hampshire] was behind me in the first moto and he was just ahead of me in that second, so I was lucky but then unlucky with the red flag. I rode good all day and the team has made advances on the bike with suspension and motor, so the motor is a little stronger and the suspension is getting more consistent and more solid. I get to go back to Cali this week to do some testing so maybe tune that in a little more and tune myself in a little more and get those five corners left to get third [Shimoda passed Vohland with five turns to go in the first moto].

With that red flag how tough is it to mentally regroup and prepare? Because at that point you guys have already done four laps so its not too much but obviously a little energy expended and then you have to go back out there and try again.

Yeah, definitely on the first lap you are expending almost all of your energy to kind of sprint past some guys. It’s hard to regroup that way but I mean if you’re an experienced guy...I mean I have had that so many times as an amateur and even in the pro ranks so you kind of have a routine. It’s something you don’t practice but it’s something you know. Kind of a fire drill but not bad.