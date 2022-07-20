Ken Roczen | 26-12 for 16th overall

“Millville was once again a really rough one. I was really good in qualifying practice, but I haven’t done many changes to the bike. I’ve had my struggles, but the biggest problem was me going down in both motos—pretty big ones, too. I got lucky and rolled out of both crashes really well, but the crash in the first moto was a little bit heavier; it took me a long time to get going again because I was basically against traffic. I was dead last, and after that I couldn’t really get going much; I wasn’t feeling too good on the track. It was a really rough weekend with terrible results, but sometimes that’s the way it goes. I’m looking forward to having another go at it next weekend and then we have two off-weekends when I hope we can make a bunch of gains and then do a strong push for the last rounds. First up is Washougal though, and I look forward to the nice scenery and getting back to the races.”

Marshal Weltin | 24-15 for 19th overall

"I really enjoyed the track all day. The Martin family does a great job with track preparations and making sure everything's on point." Weltin then described the on-track intensity. "I had a few good battles with my teammate Brandon Hartranft and also with Alex Martin, so it was cool to battle with Alex in his last race at Millville before retiring from the sport. We're pretty good buddies so it was cool to have a good, clean race with each other. I ended up going 14-15 on the day for sixteenth. I'm definitely still searching to gain a few more positions forward, but overall, I’m happy with being consistent and staying off the ground."

Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports/Suzuki team manager Dustin Pipes:

"Spring Creek did not disappoint. The mechanics did a great job making sure Hartranft and Weltin were dialed in all day. Brandon was very consistent with thirteenth place in both motos for tenth overall. Marshall struggled in the first moto getting back on pace after a near get-off, but his final moto was really good. He finished sixteenth overall. You can expect to see these guys push for better starts and stronger results in these final five rounds."

250 Class

RJ Hampshire | 5-4 for 5th overall

“It was a dog fight all day but I felt like I rode pretty well. Second moto, I felt more comfortable but I had to ride so hard. It’s a bit frustrating but I feel like we’re riding probably the best I ever have and in control, just need a little bit more speed. I’ll go home this week and have a pretty good setup coming into next week.”

Max Vohland | 4-6 for 6th overall

“I had a good day today and made some steps in the right direction. I rode really well all day – from practice to motos. In the first moto, I had a top-five start and moved into third but ended up getting edged out for third on the last lap. In Moto 2, I got a good jump and was in a good position to fight for a podium overall and a couple guys went down and had a red flag, so I had to regroup and I just didn’t get the jump on the second start that I needed and had to fight my way up to sixth. Definitely got some positives to take away for Washougal and we’ll keep fighting for that podium.”

Seth Hammaker | 8-7 for 7th overall

“In Moto 1, I had an awesome start at the front of the pack, and it was good to battle up there near the podium for the opening part of the race. I just needed to clean up some things in the middle of the race that cost me a few positions. In Moto 2, I started a little further back in the top-10, but I had a more solid performance throughout the race to come away with seventh overall. I still want to be higher up on the leaderboard so, we’ll keep building and looking for ways to improve in this second half of the season.”

Ryder DiFrancesco |13-8 for 8th overall

“The whole day I really focused on taking in what the team had to offer and I did my best to execute with improvements on the track. I think that showed with my steady gains throughout the day from qualifying through the motos. In the second moto, it was awesome to battle inside the top-10 the whole race and to end up eighth overall is great. These two pro races have been a great learning experience and I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into Loretta Lynn’s.”