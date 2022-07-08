Main image by Mitch Kendra
The sixth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 9, at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.
A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.
Note, the qualifying broadcast for the sixth round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.
NBC will carry live coverage of the first 450 Class moto at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT (450 Class motos are followed by the 250 Class this weekend). MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first 250 Class moto beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT.
Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus (which will still operate until the Washougal National) and the new MAVTV on FloRacing internet stream will broadcast the second 450 Class moto at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT, followed by the final moto of the day (250 Class moto two) at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ricky Carmichael will serve as TV color commentator for the Southwick National.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off as they will return to action for the 13th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16 and 17.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
SouthwickSaturday, July 9
- QualifyingLiveJuly 9 - 10:00 AM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 9 - 1:30 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 9 - 2:30 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 9 - 3:30 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 9 - 4:30 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1July 9 - 5:30 PM
2022 Standings
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|224
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|217
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|194
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|179
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|153
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|218
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|211
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|182
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|159
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|145
Other Links
General
Southwick National
Southwick National Race Center
Southwick National Injury Report
450 Class Entry List
Southwick - 450 Entry ListJuly 9, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|
Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 450
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KAW KX450SR
250 Class Entry List
Southwick - 250 Entry ListJuly 9, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|29
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|31
|
Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
Other Info
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA 01077
Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Ticket information for the Southwick National.
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Southwick National Race Day Schedule | July 9
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Southwick, Massachusetts.