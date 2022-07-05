Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice Program Returns for 2022

The following press release is from On Track School:

The Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice Program is a groundbreaking program aimed at fostering the next generation of off-the-bike talent for the motocross industry. The program offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for individuals who possess exceptional skills in other vital areas of the sport to contribute to the overall execution of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s in Hurricane Mills, TN July 31st - August 6th, 2022.

Any aspiring young talents hoping to embark on a career in the industry are encouraged to apply, as this innovative program will provide apprentices with a vital role contributing to the success of this year’s championship, with mentorship from some of the most experienced and well known members of the American motocross community. The Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice Program offers a limited number of positions across several key areas such as photography, video production, announcing, track prep, working with some of the amateur teams as an apprentice mechanic, EMT and more. A complete list of apprentice opportunities will be announced soon.

On Track School is an accredited K-12 online school honored to participate in the third year of the Loretta Lynn Apprentice Program. Apprentices have the opportunity to earn high school credit by continuing their apprenticeship in our one year course. Stop by the On Track booth at Loretta Lynn’s to learn more and follow us on instagram and facebook @ontrackschool

For more information contact: apprentice@ontrackschool.com or call 951-223-6787