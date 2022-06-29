Throwback Action Channel Delivers Best of Classic Motorcycle and BMX

The following press release is from Throwback Action Channel:

THROWBACK ACTION CHANNEL LAUNCHES WITH MOTO AND BMX CONTENT ON APPLE APP STORE AND GOOGLE PLAY

Fullerton, CA – Throwback Action Channel (TAC) delivers the best in classic motorcycle and BMX events, products, legends and more. 100+ hours of streaming is active now on Apple App Store and Google Play.

TAC is produced by Fullerton, CA based Pipeline Digital Media the renowned creators of The Motocross Files TV series and PENTON: The John Penton Story, The Carlsbad USGP:1980 and Bob Hannah’ 1981 Massacre at Saddleback.

“Nostalgia is hot right now and Throwback Action Channel hosts many hours of motorcycle and BMX videos from way back in the day and today,” said TAC Producer/Director Todd Huffman. “It will also include current stuff on legends, historic races, products and more”.

Throwback Action Channel taps PDM’s extensive library of BMX, motorcycle, motocross and action sports videos that have been archived in a vault for decades.

TAC includes TV series and shows, movies, racing events, videos, gatherings, historical movies and from motocross/supercross, off-road, BMX, contests, features, shorts and more. Hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage and interviews from shows like The Motocross Files are available on TAC. Videos from other producers and libraries will help PDM monetize the platform.

For maximum quality, older standard definition (SD) content was upconverted to High Definition unless originally produced in HD.

TAC is available for mobile devices, phones, tablets and desktop computers through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Cost is $5.99 per month or $49.99 a year with a 7-day free trial. Available soon for Apple TV, Android TV. Roku and Fire TV.

ABOUT PIPELINE DIGITAL MEDIA, LLC

Pipeline Digital Media, LLC is full-service video production company known for its storytelling in documentaries for television, film and social media. The developed and produced the ground-breaking television series for SPEED, called The Motocross Files (2005-2009) as well as films The Carlsbad USGP:1980 (2010) and PENTON: The John Penton Story-narrated by Grammy Winner Lyle Lovett (2014). They also were Executive Producers of On Any Sunday: The Next Chapter (2014) PDM’s Producer/Director Todd Huffman has been called the new Bruce Brown of motorcycling.

The Throwback Action Channel is available at:

https://www.throwbackactionchannel.com