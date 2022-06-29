Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Throwback Action Channel Delivers Best of Classic Motorcycle and BMX

June 29, 2022 9:00am | by:
Throwback Action Channel Delivers Best of Classic Motorcycle and BMX

The following press release is from Throwback Action Channel:

THROWBACK ACTION CHANNEL LAUNCHES WITH MOTO AND BMX CONTENT ON APPLE APP STORE AND GOOGLE PLAY

Fullerton, CAThrowback Action Channel (TAC) delivers the best in classic motorcycle and BMX events, products, legends and more. 100+ hours of streaming is active now on Apple App Store and Google Play.

TAC is produced by Fullerton, CA based Pipeline Digital Media the renowned creators of The Motocross Files TV series and PENTON: The John Penton Story, The Carlsbad USGP:1980 and Bob Hannah’ 1981 Massacre at Saddleback.

“Nostalgia is hot right now and Throwback Action Channel hosts many hours of motorcycle and BMX videos from way back in the day and today,” said TAC Producer/Director Todd Huffman. “It will also include current stuff on legends, historic races, products and more”.

Throwback Action Channel taps PDM’s extensive library of BMX, motorcycle, motocross and action sports videos that have been archived in a vault for decades.

TAC includes TV series and shows, movies, racing events, videos, gatherings, historical movies and from motocross/supercross, off-road, BMX, contests, features, shorts and more. Hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage and interviews from shows like The Motocross Files are available on TAC. Videos from other producers and libraries will help PDM monetize the platform.

For maximum quality, older standard definition (SD) content was upconverted to High Definition unless originally produced in HD.

TAC is available for mobile devices, phones, tablets and desktop computers through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Cost is $5.99 per month or $49.99 a year with a 7-day free trial. Available soon for Apple TV, Android TV. Roku and Fire TV.

ABOUT PIPELINE DIGITAL MEDIA, LLC

Pipeline Digital Media, LLC is full-service video production company known for its storytelling in documentaries for television, film and social media. The developed and produced the ground-breaking television series for SPEED, called The Motocross Files (2005-2009) as well as films The Carlsbad USGP:1980 (2010) and PENTON: The John Penton Story-narrated by Grammy Winner Lyle Lovett (2014). They also were Executive Producers of On Any Sunday: The Next Chapter (2014) PDM’s Producer/Director Todd Huffman has been called the new Bruce Brown of motorcycling.

The Throwback Action Channel is available at:
https://www.throwbackactionchannel.com

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
August 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now