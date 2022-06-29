By launching the LAPS FOR LEARNING fundraiser in cooperation with Racers 4 Waverly and the Road 2 Recovery Foundation, USMCA and Yamaha are encouraging all riders ages four (4) and up to create a personal donation page to raise funds for the Waverly School District. The top ten fundraisers will receive a complimentary six-day trip to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in October for an exclusive USMCA motocross riding clinic and Yamaha fall trail ride experience. During this trip, one of these top ten fundraisers will be selected to receive a free 2022 Yamaha YZ motocross bike. All money raised will go directly to help in the recovery efforts of Humphreys County Schools as they relocate and rebuild the new permanent homes of Waverly Elementary and Waverly Junior High School. The funds raised from the Laps For Learning Initiative will go towards land excavation and site prep, green space including but not limited to outside classroom space, up to date technology, and state of the art security for the schools. Humphreys County Schools plans to build back better than before.

“Loretta Lynn’s and the Waverly community have meant so much to amateur motocross racing over the years, so it’s truly an honor to team up and give back to this community in such a time of dire need,” said Christy LaCurelle, President of the USMCA. “With the Laps For Learning site it is easy to get a donation page set up, and this is a really special once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our top fundraisers to receive expert off-road coaching, privileged access to Loretta’s legendary track, and one lucky rider even gets to bring home a brand new Yamaha YZ.”

Laps For Learning fundraiser participants should consult the Laps For Learning website and full Laps For Learning Sweepstakes official rules for complete details. Highlights include:

Sweepstakes open to all legal U.S. residents ages four (4) and up

Fundraiser begins June 14, 2022 and ends August 15, 2022

Participants must create a profile and donation page on the LAPS FOR LEARNING site to be eligible (Full site link: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/road-2-recovery-foundation/laps-for-learning-a-racers-4-waverly-fundraiser-supported-by-usmca-yamaha)

Upon visiting the Laps For Learning website, read contest details and click on the “I Want To Fundraise For This” icon to get started setting up a donation page

Share donation page with as many people as possible to generate funds during the eligibility period

Top ten fundraisers will be determined on August 15 and notified via phone, text and/or email

The top ten fundraisers receive a complimentary* trip to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch October 11 – 16, including a USMCA motocross riding clinic & Yamaha fall trail ride experience (*covered expenses include $250 gas card for travel and either a cabin accommodating up to four people or RV hookup provided by Yamaha bLU cRU, motocross ride clinic provided by USMCA, jersey, riding pants, and gloves from FOX Racing, trail fees provided by Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and lunches provided by Yamalube)

Each of the top ten fundraisers will be entered into a sweepstakes with a randomly chosen winner to receive a free 2022 Yamaha YZ or PW motorcycle of their choosing (based on predetermined age limits, see official rules for details)

Ten top fundraisers eligible for free motorcycle receive sweepstake entries based on amount raised with every $500 representing an additional entry (i.e. the more money participants raise, the better the chances of winning)

Winner of free Yamaha motorcycle will be announced following USMCA motocross clinic on October 12

The top 10 fundraisers in the Laps For Learning initiative will be announced on August 15, 2022 by phone, email, and by a social media announcement. Top ten fundraisers do need to be present at the October riding clinic to be eligible for the free Yamaha motorcycle drawing. The public is able to support the Laps For Learning initiative without joining the contest by simply making a one-time or monthly tax-deductible donation on the website.

USMCA is an association where riders and parents can connect to motorcycle coaches they can trust through the network, www.MotorcycleCoaching.org.