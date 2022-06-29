The 2022 High Point National provided some close racing all day long in both classes but the 450 class in particular was highlighted by two incredible rides by Chase Sexton in the first moto and Eli Tomac in the second moto. We highlight what is different about how each of them approach the racetrack when they are feeling the flow. We also look at Jason Anderson's big start in moto one that didn't result in the holeshot, and Antonio Cairoli coming together with Christian Craig.

In the 250 class, we highlight how unique of a track High Point is to pass on, what happened when Seth Hammaker had an early fall in the second moto, and how the Lawrence on Lawrence battle played out. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

