Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: 2022 Moto Archives

The List 2022 Moto Archives

June 28, 2022 4:30pm
by:

It’s been a fantastic season for on-track action in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, with the 450 class continually offering duels (sometimes down to the final lap) between big hitters like Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Jason Anderson. Plus Ryan Dungey and Tony Cairoli have added some spice to the summer, and Christian Craig has been a podium contender. The list is deep on 450 contenders and that's made for some great racing.

The 250 division is offering a burgeoning Lawrence brother versus Lawrence brother battle, culminating in a one-on-one fight the last time we saw them on the track. You also have the standard 250 storyline of young riders looking for that breakthrough win, and Justin Cooper's usual consistency.

What’s cool is that now every moto from 2022 (so far) has been loaded to the series YouTube channel (American Motocross), so you can easily check out what you’ve missed. Have a look before racing resumes at RedBud this weekend.

Round 1 | Fox Raceway 1 National

250 Class | Moto 1

250 Class | Moto 2

450 Class | Moto 1

450 Class | Moto 2

Round 2 | Hangtown Motocross Classic

250 Class | Moto 1

250 Class | Moto 2

450 Class | Moto 1

450 Class | Moto 2

Round 3 | Thunder Valley National

250 Class | Moto 1

250 Class | Moto 2

450 Class | Moto 1

450 Class | Moto 2

Round 4| High Point National

250 Class | Moto 1

250 Class | Moto 2

450 Class | Moto 1

450 Class | Moto 2

