It’s been a fantastic season for on-track action in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, with the 450 class continually offering duels (sometimes down to the final lap) between big hitters like Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Jason Anderson. Plus Ryan Dungey and Tony Cairoli have added some spice to the summer, and Christian Craig has been a podium contender. The list is deep on 450 contenders and that's made for some great racing.

The 250 division is offering a burgeoning Lawrence brother versus Lawrence brother battle, culminating in a one-on-one fight the last time we saw them on the track. You also have the standard 250 storyline of young riders looking for that breakthrough win, and Justin Cooper's usual consistency.

What’s cool is that now every moto from 2022 (so far) has been loaded to the series YouTube channel (American Motocross), so you can easily check out what you’ve missed. Have a look before racing resumes at RedBud this weekend.

Round 1 | Fox Raceway 1 National

250 Class | Moto 1