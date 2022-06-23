Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Dan Worley

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Dan Worley

June 23, 2022 2:20pm
by:

Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I talk to former Yamaha of Troy and factory Kawasaki mechanic Dan Worley about his company Suspension Direct, developing E-Click Suspension, working for Roncada, winning a championship, working for KTB, Stew, and more.

Listen to the Worley podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the Pulpmx App or your local podcast player.

