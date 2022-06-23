How to Watch: Snowshoe GNCC and MXGP of Indonesia

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship gets its first break of the season before returning for round 5 at RedBud on Saturday, July 2. But don't worry, there is still plenty of racing this weekend.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series is back in action for the ninth round, the Snowshoe GNCC, at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort on June 25 and 26.
Meanwhile, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also back for the 12th round, the MXGP of Indonesia, on June 25 and 26.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
SnowshoeSaturday, June 25
FIM World Motocross Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of IndonesiaSunday, June 26
2022 Standings
Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|157
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|138
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|125
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|192
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|157
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|155
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|128
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|122
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|201
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|186
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|152
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|127
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|205
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|191
|3
|Rachael Archer
|172
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|123
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|106
FIM Motocross World Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|485
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|384
|3
|Jorge Prado
|366
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|365
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|330
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|460
|2
|Tom Vialle
|452
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|353
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|326
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|319
Other Links
General
Snowshoe GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Indonesia
MXGP of Indonesia MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Indonesia MX2 Entry List
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV