GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Save of the Day: Thunder Valley

June 15, 2022 11:45am | by:

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Thunder Valley National, Eli Tomac was working his way forward in the first 450 class moto and found himself doing a little superman with both feet off the pegs in the tricky downhill off-camber. Tomac kept his cool to recover nicely and continue on as he would eventually catch race leader Ken Roczen and win the first moto of the day.

Video courtesy of Tom Journet and MAVTV Plus.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

