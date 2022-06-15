Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Thunder Valley National, Eli Tomac was working his way forward in the first 450 class moto and found himself doing a little superman with both feet off the pegs in the tricky downhill off-camber. Tomac kept his cool to recover nicely and continue on as he would eventually catch race leader Ken Roczen and win the first moto of the day.

Video courtesy of Tom Journet and MAVTV Plus.

