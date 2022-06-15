The third round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross saw Levi Kitchen log his breakout ride leading from start to finish during 250 Moto 1. Thunder Valley also had some large jumps that the guys were getting loose on, especially in practice, throwing some impressive whips. The next round will be at Highpoint this weekend, a track that is known for its downhills and long rutty corners. We enlisted privateer racers Cade Clason, Coty Schock and Alex Ray to share thoughts on these topics. Here is what they had to say:

We got a good look at Levi Kitchen this weekend as he won 250 moto one. What do you think of his style? How tough is it to lead and hold the nerves back when you're leading for the first time?

Cade Clason: His style is loose for a big man, he’s probably the tallest on his team and he makes tall look good on the bike. I would know, because I don’t! The starts are usually really important for newer pros. Sometimes these youngsters who won everything as a kid only know how to start from the front. That’s where they feel comfortable. Starting in the pack is the problem because they aren’t comfortable around everyone else. The pack is much deeper in the pro ranks.

Coty Schock: Levi Kitchen is like the silent assassin, just comes out swinging and has hands down one of the best styles. Kinda like a mini-Aaron Plessinger in a way! Levi has a bright feature and I feel there’s gonna be more break out rides from him especially at Washougal because that’s his home track. As for holding it down once you get the holeshot, my opinion is if you train the way you race it’s not as hard. This way you’re ready for it rather than it being a “schock” to you. You know the guys on his team ride together a lot so they replicate the feeling of a moto. Getting up front pumps you up in a good way. If anything, it’s exciting and tend to go faster and build off that momentum!