GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Josh Summey

June 15, 2022 11:30am
by:

Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I chat with former Moto XXX, JGR Yamaha rider Josh Summey about his time in the pro ranks, the best races he’s had, walking away from the sport, what he’s doing now, The Juss is Loose, and much more.

Listen to the Summey podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

