Watch: Full Mason-Dixon GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
June 10, 2022 3:00pm | by: Mitch Kendra
The eighth round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at the Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Hoosier GNCC.
Video: RacerTV
Mason-Dixon GNCC Results
Overall
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - Overall RaceJune 4, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ricky Russell
|03:02:30.799
|Duvall, WA
|GasGas
|2
|Grant Baylor
|03:02:56.784
|Belton, SC
|GasGas
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:03:10.290
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Craig Delong
|03:03:47.899
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:05:27.319
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
XC2
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro RaceJune 4, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:05:27.319
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:05:28.678
|Kawasaki
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:09:16.179
|Honda
|4
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:10:11.630
|Kawasaki
|5
|Evan Smith
|03:10:35.825
|Jefferson, GA
|Beta
XC3
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brody Johnson
|03:17:16.175
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Zack Hayes
|03:18:06.939
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|3
|Jake Froman
|03:18:32.861
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Max Fernandez
|03:19:20.557
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:24:07.240
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
WXC
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - WXC RaceJune 4, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tayla Jones
|01:56:11.379
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|01:56:58.776
|KTM
|3
|Korie Steede
|01:59:40.939
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|02:04:00.779
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|02:08:07.611
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|157
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|138
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|125
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|192
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|157
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|155
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|128
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|122
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|201
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|186
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|152
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|127
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|205
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|191
|3
|Rachael Archer
|172
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|123
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|106
And check out the eMTB highlights from the Mason-Dixon GNCC below as well.
Main image by Ken Hill