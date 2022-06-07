First, you’ve got to get used to the honesty. European riders just tell you what’s up, no hesitation, no filter. So, when you interview Tony Cairoli, the nine-time World Champion from Italy, you’ve got to understand that he’s just telling you how he feels. These aren’t excuses, these are reasons, and Tony isn’t here to prove anything to anyone, anyway. He’s checking this off the bucket list, racing a few races in the U.S. before he retires.
We talked to Tony during the Staging Area pre-race show on Friday night before Hangtown. He explained how this American deal came about. Turns out Jeffrey Herling’s foot injury, and the possibility of Jeffrey racing in the U.S. instead of MXGP, held up Cairoli’s prep. He would have liked to have the full green light to race in February, but Herling’s health kept everything on hold. So, Tony waited and instead focused on helping KTM with testing, which means bike time but not much endurance training. In fact, he told us he had barely done any 30-minute motos before last week’s race at Fox Raceway.
“The problem was, I was retired and Herlings had a crash. He was going to start with the nationals, that was the plan. KTM told me, 'Nope, we will have Jeffrey there.' Then I found out in March that he couldn’t ride there because he was going to need another surgery or whatever. So KTM said I could go. I would have liked to have had more time.”
Also, Cairoli found the production-based U.S. bike has a stiffer frame than the works bike he tests back home, so he’s had to adapt to that as well. He says he could do better if he was in better shape, but when the legs get tired it’s harder to ride around on an unfamiliar bike.
“I just have to be smart and see where I can push, and not do what my mind always wants me to do, at least until I feel more comfortable,” he said. “For sure I’m a racer, and I fight for wins last year, so for sure you are there, but you don’t really have the possibility, so you have to be smart.”
Cairoli is still going to go for it, though, as he holeshot the second moto at Hangtown. Then he threw a big whip because he thought it would make for a cool photo! That should give you an idea where the fun and work balance is for him this summer. As for now, we expect him to be here at least through round four at High Point. How is it going? Aaron Hansel checked in with him Saturday after Hangtown, where Cairoli went 7-6 for 6th overall in 450 Class.
Racer X: How’d it go today?
Antonio Cairoli: The motos were good. I didn’t really have something to complain about. I knew I’m a little slow the first few laps of the race, the first three or four laps, and I need to work on that. We had some improvement from last week, with the bike especially, and I’m excited about that. Let’s keep on that way and try to improve a little more for next round. I know Thunder Valley is a very tough race because of the altitude. I’ve suffered from asthma since I was a kid, and when I was there for the Motocross of Nations, I struggled a lot. And now I’m a little bit out of shape, so I’m not sure what I expect for that that race, but let’s enjoy it and try to make the best of it.
Yes, these first two races aren’t easy, and I didn’t know you had asthma, so that makes for a very difficult first three races for you here.
I always have to use some spray before every race, I’ve had asthma since I was a kid, and when you get to altitude it’s an even worse problem. So, let’s just enjoy and whatever comes we take. We’ll just ride for the obsession of the sport and to enjoy the racing.
Absolutely. Were you struggling with your rear shock today?
Some parts we improved, and some parts we need to still work on. The track here was very brutal I’d say. There were a lot of bumps, especially on the downhills, and there were a lot of kickers in places. But I think we have a good spec from last week already.
You’ve never ridden Hangtown before, right?
No, never.
Wow, that’s got to be tough, and you don’t get much practice.
No. Fifteen minutes of timed practice is not so much for me. I don’t really know how to attack the track, and sometimes someone is slow in front of you, or crashes in front of you, and that can mess up the whole session and you don’t have a good gate pick. This is somewhere where we need to improve also, but it’s not easy because everybody goes very quick here, especially in the first part of the race. We need to work on it, but it’s not easy to improve at this age. I can improve something, but to risk too much, that’s not the case for me at the moment.
With practice being qualifying, that’s got to be difficult. After the first couple laps everyone just drops the hammer.
Yes. [Chuckles] On the second or third lap, I don’t even remember the track. I can barely put in a better time in the second session because the track obviously gets rougher and it’s harder to get a better time. There are a few things we struggle with.
Hey how cool was the start of that second moto when you holeshot?
The holeshot was good. I thought maybe someone would get a good shot of the jump because it would make a nice picture for my gym at home.
Is that why you whipped it off that jump?
Yeah! [Laughs] Yeah. I’m in front and Ken [Roczen] is next, so why not?
Obviously, you’re a legend in your own right with nothing to prove here, but is it fun for you to come race in America and come battle with some of the American stars you haven’t gotten a chance to race with?
Yeah, it’s super cool for sure. I’m not in the shape I was three or four years ago, but I still enjoy it. I’m riding say, 80 percent and not really taking risk. I know to make it to the podium it takes 100 percent, and this is what we are not, at the moment. I don’t want to get in a stupid crash and get a stupid injury just because I want to prove something. I know what I’ve been in the past and I know what I am now. Let’s take whatever comes.