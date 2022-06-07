Also, Cairoli found the production-based U.S. bike has a stiffer frame than the works bike he tests back home, so he’s had to adapt to that as well. He says he could do better if he was in better shape, but when the legs get tired it’s harder to ride around on an unfamiliar bike.

“I just have to be smart and see where I can push, and not do what my mind always wants me to do, at least until I feel more comfortable,” he said. “For sure I’m a racer, and I fight for wins last year, so for sure you are there, but you don’t really have the possibility, so you have to be smart.”

Cairoli is still going to go for it, though, as he holeshot the second moto at Hangtown. Then he threw a big whip because he thought it would make for a cool photo! That should give you an idea where the fun and work balance is for him this summer. As for now, we expect him to be here at least through round four at High Point. How is it going? Aaron Hansel checked in with him Saturday after Hangtown, where Cairoli went 7-6 for 6th overall in 450 Class.

Racer X: How’d it go today?

Antonio Cairoli: The motos were good. I didn’t really have something to complain about. I knew I’m a little slow the first few laps of the race, the first three or four laps, and I need to work on that. We had some improvement from last week, with the bike especially, and I’m excited about that. Let’s keep on that way and try to improve a little more for next round. I know Thunder Valley is a very tough race because of the altitude. I’ve suffered from asthma since I was a kid, and when I was there for the Motocross of Nations, I struggled a lot. And now I’m a little bit out of shape, so I’m not sure what I expect for that that race, but let’s enjoy it and try to make the best of it.