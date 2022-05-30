The first round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has come and gone. Both classes provided several talking points from passes, crashes, track conditions, and privateers. As such, we fired off some questions to long-time professional racer Jason Thomas to get his take on all things Fox Raceway 1 National.

OMG JT you're part of the TV broadcast! What was it like to play pit reporter and podium interviewer?

It was easily the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done. The toughest factor was the unknown. I didn’t have a lot (see: any) experience with the interviews, let alone on live television. It’s so much more difficult to speak normally when the camera comes to you. Thoughts get scrambled and it feels like the entire situation is going to go nuclear at any moment. I will say, though, that I feel much more confident after going through the process once. I think it’s going to be much more fun at Hangtown.

Honda completely dominated. Is that something or is this just round one, which often has crazy results?

That was an impressive performance, through and through! They made it look way too easy, to be honest. I do think that the 450 class will be very different from week to week but the 250 class was about what I expected. Jett Lawrence’s star is going from bright to nebular (is that a word?). I just don’t see anyone being able to consistently beat Jett other than possibly his brother which would still result in a wave of red every Saturday.