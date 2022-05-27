Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Get Your Fox Raceway 1 National Sticker at the Racer X Booth Saturday

Get Your Fox Raceway 1 National Sticker at the Racer X Booth Saturday

Are you headed to the Fox Raceway 1 National this weekend? Make sure you stop by the Racer X booth, located in Sponsor Village, so you can pick up your free Fox Raceway 1 National event sticker and free Racer X stickers. This year, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary and we are honoring 12 legends of AMA Motocross history at each round. At the first round, we are honoring the first champion, Gary Jones. Attend each event in order to collect all 12 unique stickers!

You can subscribe to Racer X magazine to get 12 Print + Digital Issues for only $30. If you subscribe or renew now, you will also get this exclusive Twisted Tea six-pack cooler sling!

Be sure to check out our Racer X Brand items on display and grab some gear. See you at the races!

Visit our Racer X Brand store

