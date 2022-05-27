Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Weege Show: MX Preview with Dungey and Cairoli

May 27, 2022

Yeah! Weege Show is back! Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of Fox Raceway at Pala, chatting with "newcomers" Ryan Dungey and Tony Cairoli about their prospects for racing this summer. Also, last summer's hero Coty Schock makes an appearance. It's brought to you by the 2022 Honda CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for the new year.

For MAVTV Plus streaming: use discount code PROMX10 for $10 USD off your Annual subscription (Valid until 5/29/22) OR discount code PROMX50 to receive 50% off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22).

