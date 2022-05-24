6D Helmets presents your First Look at the 2022 Fox Raceway 1 National as we get ready to kick off the 50th anniversary season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Media day commenced at Fox Raceway today in Pala, California and we caught up with several riders to hear their thoughts coming into the season as well as watched both the 250 and 450 classes hit the track for a pair of 30 minute free practice sessions. We provide insights on the day as a whole and clue you into a few more talking points to gear up for as we drop the gates this Saturday.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Spencer Owens

6D HELMETS

6D Helmets is dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.