So many unknowns heading into the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener this weekend. Unlike a normal season where you just roll the bench-racing convos over from Monster Energy AMA Supercross, this motocross season has riders coming at it from all angles: some from retirement, some from Europe, some after time off, and some still firing after the stadium season.

This is nuts! We put up over two hours of preview videos, and we’ve culled some of the key debate points right here. Enjoy the convo with Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas.

Jason Weigandt: I should start this conversation with Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac, but I don’t have as many questions there. They’re known commodities. They just won the last two titles that were up for grabs. The real wild cards are over at the Red Bull KTM truck. Shocking the world bringing back riders who were basically retired. Tony Cairoli racing in the U.S. And Ryan Dungey is coming out of retirement! This is shocking!

Steve Matthes: Yeah, it’s amazing. Ryan Dungey is coming back. We saw him practicing a little while ago, and I sent a text out and everyone said, “Yeah he’s just testing.” That makes sense because there’s no way Ryan Dungey is racing again, right? Well, he’s racing! He was on our Pulp[MX] Show a few Mondays ago. This is what we’ve been talking about since this news hit. He’s not coming back to run five-to-ten. He would just stay at home in Minnesota with his smoking hot wife and his kids. He said on the Pulp Show that’s he coming back because he thinks he can challenge for wins, that’s why he’s coming back. To hear him say it, after five-plus years gone, it’s pretty shocking! However he does, it’s awesome that he’s coming back. Call me skeptical on this working out to the level Dunge just told us he hopes to be at. It’s awesome that he’s there but call me skeptical that he can come back and win races and win a title.